It's official: Ariana Grande has said "thank u, next" and moved onto a new love. Technically, the romance isn't "new," if anything, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship timeline shows just how long they've been committed to one another. They've actually been a couple longer than you might realize — and are still going strong.

Grande is one celebrity who's constantly in the spotlight, even more so when she's dating someone. She certainly isn't escaping the limelight anytime soon. And now that she's in a relationship with Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent, fans and others want to know as much as possible.

For the most part, Grande keeps her personal life as private as she can. She will share information here and there, especially on social media, but, she doesn't give too many details away and usually keeps her followers guessing. She has yet to speak about Gomez in an interview, but she has shared photos, videos, and messages on social media. Plus, Gomez has already appeared in a music video with her. Based on Grande calling him her "best friend," they certainly aren't hiding their happiness as a couple.

With that, here's how their relationship all started.

January 2020 — The Romance Reportedly Begins

According to People, a source confirmed in March that Grande and Gomez had been dating for an estimated two months. "They have been hanging out for a couple of months," the source said. "Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."

February 2020 — Grande Spotted Kissing Someone

On Feb. 11, TMZ shared photos of Grande kissing a mystery man at Bar Louie in Northridge, California. Based on the source who spoke with People, there's a good chance the "unknown dude" was Gomez. He was also at a party Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, threw for his wife in West Hollywood, in which the real estate agent was seen walking in front of the camera of a video that was filmed at the party.

March 2020 — They Quarantine Together

In March, E! News reported they were quarantining together, where they got to know each other well. "She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine," a source told the outlet. "They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home." The insider also dished that the two have "many mutual friends" and even "run in the same circle."

A source also informed People about the two quarantining, "Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days. One of the people she is with right now is Dalton."

May 2020 — Gomez Stars In Her Music Video

In what was a big reveal, Gomez made a cameo in Grande's music video with Justin Bieber for "Stuck with U." At the very end, Grande is seen dancing with a man and you briefly see his face at the very end of the video. His appearance also confirmed their relationship. In May, they were seen protesting and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement together. Gomez also made a quick appearance in Grande's promo with Lady Gaga for their song "Rain on Me."

June 2020 — Instagram Official

While celebrating her 27th birthday in June, Grande went Instagram official with Gomez. Alongside a series of photos, she shared a selfie with the realtor. She captioned the Instagram, "almost 27 :)."

Throughout June, the "God is a woman" artist shared several more photos of Gomez on her Instagram, including one of them kissing and another of him kissing her on the cheek.

August 2020 — Grande Celebrates Gomez's Birthday

On Aug. 7, Grande celebrated Gomez's birthday by sharing silly photos and videos from their time together. She also gushed, "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u." Prior to his birthday, she shared another photo of them hanging in the great outdoors, that wasn't right-side up (of course).

From their private beginning to their most recent "I love you," Grande and Gomez's relationship time shows these two have a relationship that's slow and steady.