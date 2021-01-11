This Video Of Blue Ivy Breaking It Down Will Live In Your Head Rent-Free

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's first child might be building an empire at just nine years old, but she's not forgetting to have some fun, too. On Jan. 11, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, shared a video of Blue Ivy Carter busting a move on Instagram to the tune of Ciara's "Gimmie Dat." And yes, the footage will absolutely live in your mind rent-free.

In the video, Blue appears to be breaking it down during a dance class, and between the hair flips and high energy, she truly gives it everything she's got. But while some fans may be quick to compare Blue to her mom, Tina wrote in the caption that Blue actually reminds her of another famous family member. "This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age," she captioned the video.

Of course, this isn't the first time Blue has expressed her love for music; in October, J Balvin credited her for convincing Beyoncé to hop on the remix of "Mi Gente" just because she listened to it so much. "Her daughter was just like jamming and jamming to 'Mi Gente,'" Balvin revealed on DJ Khaled's The First One podcast. "So I received a call from my friend, Melissa, who told me, 'The only thing I hear in this house or everywhere we go is 'Mi Gente' because Blue is just like in love with the song.'"

It's not known when this new video of Blue Ivy was taken, but if it was recent, she has a lot of reasons to dance and celebrate. Blue recently won an NAACP Image Award and her first BET Award for her feature on "Brown Skin Girl" by Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid. Then, in December, she retroactively earned a Grammy nomination for the song's groundbreaking music video, which she starred in. Of course, Beyoncé is very proud. "When I tell her I'm proud of her, she tells me that she's proud of me and that I'm doing a good job. It's teeeeeew much sweetness," she told British Vogue in December 2020. "She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach [my kids] is to be the example."

Aside from her musical accomplishments, Blue Ivy made several appearances in her mom's critically acclaimed Disney+ film, Black Is King, and was also selected to narrate Matthew A. Cherry's Hair Love audiobook. Having already accomplished so much at such a young age, there's no telling what Blue Ivy will do next. However, after watching Tina's Instagram video, we would be fools to rule out a career in dance.