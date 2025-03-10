Although Kylie Jenner typically sports a classic LBD or a stylish catsuit on her dinner dates with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, she switched things up for their latest romantic outing. And Chalamet definitely appeared to like his girlfriend’s more casual ’fit — if all the PDA between them is any evidence.

Kylie’s Plunging Crop Top

Awards season may be over, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

After keeping their relationship out of the public eye for nearly two years, the couple quickly became a red carpet mainstay during the 2024-2025 awards circuit, making appearances at A-list events like the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and the Academy Awards. But now that the red carpets have been rolled up, the duo is taking their love affair from center stage to the sidelines.

On March 9, the lovebirds were spotted cozying up at a tennis match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. As they sat courtside, Jenner wore a crimson short-sleeved blouse that she transformed into a saucy date night number with a few masterful styling techniques.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Rather than tucking the hem into her trousers, the Kylie Cosmetics founder tied the top at the waistline for a cropped fit.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As if that weren’t revealing enough, Jenner also wore the shirt completely unbuttoned to create the illusion of a plunging neckline. Naturally, the open V-neck left her cleavage on full display.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Between the sultry silhouette and the retro striped pattern, the outfit seemed to pull inspiration from the style trends of the ’50s and ’60s.

Jenner completed the look with a pair of rectangle-framed sunglasses from Courrèges, and styled her long black locks in a loose wave.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

For his part, Chalamet channeled his sporty side with an athleisure-inspired white track jacket from Adidas, with a lime green detailing around the neck. Throughout the match, the couple was spotted kissing and being very affectionate.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Clearly, the tennis players weren’t the only ones serving.