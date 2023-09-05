For months, reports claimed that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are rumored to be dating — but fans have refused to believe them, even when their cars have been spotted at each other’s Los Angeles homes. But now, there’s apparently undeniable proof. The Oscar nominee and Kylie Cosmetics founder made their first public outing together at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour show on Sept. 4, the singer’s 42nd birthday, and made it very clear that they’re (probably) an actual thing.

Before the show began, fans spotted Jenner and Chalamet hanging out in a VIP section, with the 27-year-old actor smoking a cigarette and the 26-year-old reality star, joined by her sister Kendall Jenner. Later, TMZ posted photos and videos of the duo showing multiple instances of PDA, kissing and cuddling while enjoying the Los Angeles concert. Bey’s show was a family affair, with Jenner’s mother Kris, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and nieces North West and Penelope Disick also attending SoFi Stadium that night.

The two have yet to comment on their relationship, and Twitter is in shambles over this new development, with fans joking about how they truly thought the rumors were a joke.

Naturally, Twitter also made jokes about the involvement of Jenner’s momager in the relationship, asking when Chalamet would make his first appearance on the family’s Hulu show The Kardashians.

In April, PEOPLE reported that Jenner and Chalamet first met in early 2023 at an event in Europe, following her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire. At the time, the two spent time together “every week” but it wasn’t serious. “She is getting to know him,” a source told the outlet, adding that “they have a lot to chat about.” “Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis, she just wants to date without any pressure.”

The next month, Entertainment Tonight reported they were “casually seeing each other” but trying to keep their romance low-key. “They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes,” a source said. “Her family thinks it’s great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive. Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.”