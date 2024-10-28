5 Wild Moments From Timothée Chalamet’s Look-Alike Contest

From the buzzy Dune sequel to the forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic, it’s been a big year for Timothée Chalamet and his fans. What better way to celebrate than with a look-alike contest?

On Oct. 27, participants in New York City brought out their best curls and costumes to contend for the honor of being crowned Chalamet’s doppelganger. But neither the dark-haired hopefuls — nor the viewers watching viral clips at home — could have predicted the chaos that would ensue.

ICYMI, here’s a recap of the most delightfully shocking moments at the look-alike contest.

Timothées Gathered From Far & Wide

Many of the Timothées who gathered at Washington Square Park were ostensibly from the New York City area, but it seems some travelers were in attendance, too. According to Vulture’s live coverage of the event, one contender flew in from Wisconsin.

The Real Timothée Showed Up

The Little Women alum couldn’t pass up the opportunity to meet his brethren. Yes, Chalamet himself showed up to the event, as captured in social posts from event attendees. One viral video from @itweetabttv shows the moment a look-alike first saw the actor appear among a crowd of fans.

Police Got Involved

According to the Associated Press, the crowd included hundreds of spectators. Police reportedly issued a dispersal order and $500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest.” At least one contestant was arrested, per the outlet.

The Winner Is...

The competition carried on in a different location, and AP reports that contestants were asked a series of questions about everything from Kylie Jenner to the French language. Ultimately, 21-year-old Miles Mitchell from Staten Island — donning a Wonka costume — was crowned the winner.

“I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed,” Mitchell told the outlet. “There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up.”

$5,000 Was Raised For Charity

Mitchell now has bragging rights as the Timothée-est look-alike of all. But that’s not the only takeaway to celebrate from the big day.

In September, after the event was first announced, a separate fan set up an independent campaign on Cajole — an online platform where users can organize public challenges. This particular challenge invited Chalamet to show up, “even for a hot second,” and have $5,000 donated to a charity of his choice.

Well, fans backed the $5,000. Following Chalamet’s surprise appearance, Cajole confirmed the prize would be donated to charity in keeping with the challenge's terms.