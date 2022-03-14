Tom Daley Said Comic Relief Was The “Hardest” Four Days Of His Life

The nation will get to see Tom Daley take on the toughest challenge of his life as his Hell of a Homecoming special airs on BBC One ahead of Red Nose Day. As an Olympic gold medallist, the 27-year-old diver already has many impressive achievements under his belt. For starters, he was awarded an OBE earlier this year for his services to diving, LGBTQ+ rights, and charity.

Now, Daley has shown just how dedicated he is to his charity work as he pushed himself to the limit in a gruelling endurance challenge to raise money for Comic Relief. Over the space of four days, the athlete took on a 290-mile journey from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where he won his first Olympic medal, all the way back to his hometown of Plymouth.

The cameras were there to follow every step of the journey as Daley cycled some of the nation’s toughest routes, swam in cold, open waters, and rowed down the Thames. Viewers will get to see Daley pass through significant locations from his life as well. For some special moments, he’s joined by friends, family and fellow Olympians, who keep his spirits up along the way.

Speaking of the televised challenge, Daly told his Instagram followers: “Not sure I want to relive this, but hope you do! 290 miles. Four days. The hardest four days of my life, but worth every mile. Now that he’s completed this epic test of endurance, we hope Daley is putting his feet up and knitting to his heart’s content.

Hell Of A Homecoming is on BBC One at 9pm on March 14