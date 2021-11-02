Tom Daley Had The Most Relatable Reaction To Meeting Emma Raducanu

Tom Daley and Emma Raducanu are two of the brightest young talents in sports. While he won his first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she gained a massive global fan base following her performance at Wimbledon and the US Open. It’d be fair to assume that they have a pretty unique insight into what each other have gone through, gaining success at such a young age. And here’s what happened when Tom Daley met Emma Raducanu at the Met Gala.

Daley attended his debut Met Gala in 2021 and rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in show business wasn’t lost on the Olympian. During his time at the world-renowned party, he crossed paths with 18-year-old tennis sensation Raducanu.

“I remember coming out of the toilet and she was there and I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, congratulations. I’m Tom. I think you’re awesome. What you’ve done and what you’re going to continue to do in the future is going to be so great,’” he told GQ in a recent cover interview. “And I think she probably was a bit like, ‘Oh, my gosh, why is he talking to me?’ I think for her it’s probably just been extremely overwhelming.” Well, this is a very glam rendition of making a new bestie in the toilets on a night out.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking elsewhere about his experiences at the Met Gala, Daley told Vogue, “My most surreal moment was going to the toilet and peeing next to Troye Sivan, then Rihanna opening the door to the toilet. Then walking out and Shawn Mendes coming into the toilet, then hanging out with Maisie Williams outside the toilet.”

Sivan later tweeted that Rihanna had asked Daley to “take this pic of me weeing.” Evidently, the toilets are where it all happens at the Met Gala and, to top the night off, Daley actually managed to rip his trousers at an afterparty.

“I changed into these trousers [and] when I got out of a cab they ripped. It wasn’t just like a small rip either. It was like a full, up-the-crotch, dramatic opening,” he told GQ. “I just went in anyway. I was in a car with [RuPaul’s Drag Race star] Gigi Goode and I asked, ‘Can you tell?’ and they were like, ‘No.’ The only time you could tell was if I hoisted my leg up. But it was a conversation starter.”