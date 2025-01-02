The Reason Tom Holland & Zendaya Don’t Walk Red Carpets

Since debuting their relationship in 2021, Tom Holland and Zendaya have become a fan-favorite celebrity couple. Remember, for instance, when BuzzFeed asked Zendaya who had the most rizz in Dune: Part 2, and she took the opportunity to talk about Holland. Or, a couple months later, when Holland wrote, “I know what I’m doing this weekend!” to celebrate the premiere of her film Challengers. Clearly, this is a couple that loves to celebrate each other.

But there’s one place where they tend to keep their support low-key: the red carpet. And as Holland revealed in a new interview, there’s a reason for that.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Holland said he tends to avoid public events when possible, in part because he’s conscious of the way his presence could detract attention. He often attends Zendaya’s premieres, he said, but doesn’t take photos with her.

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” he said in the interview, which was published on Jan. 2.

This isn’t the first time one of them has talked about navigating their relationship. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle in 2023. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either.”

Of course, even if they’re not officially appearing together — like during their Spider-Man heyday — videos of them together still regularly appear on social media. (Here’s Holland behind the scenes of Zendaya’s Challengers premiere, and Zendaya quietly entering through the stage door of Holland’s Romeo and Juliet on West End.)

And while they keep a low profile, a joint project is on the horizon: Both Holland and Zendaya are set to star in Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey adaptation, which is scheduled for July 2026. Fans may get more red-carpet moments then.

Plus, a fourth Spider-Man film is slated for the same month, per Variety, though the outlet noted that Zendaya’s return as MJ has not been confirmed.