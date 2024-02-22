Zendaya’s favorite quality about her boyfriend, Tom Holland, could be his sense of humor or epic lip-syncing skills. But it actually might be his “rizz.” In a preview for her puppy interview with BuzzFeed, Zendaya called his charisma a “natural gift.”

She was asked which person from the Dune: Part Two cast had the most “rizz,” which Merriam-Webster defines as “romantic appeal or charm,” but is often used as a shorthand term for charisma. “Uhh, me. Hello?” Zendaya said. “I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own.”

She eventually settled on an answer. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but it personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she said. She explained that Holland is much more outgoing and sociable than she is.

“I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell,” she said. “But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people. You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that. I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

However, Holland may not agree. In June, the actor said his “rizz” was not up to par in his own BuzzFeed interview. “I'm happy and in love so I've got no need for rizz,” he said. "I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz.”

In fact, he hinted that he’s only ever been able to work his “rizz” on Zendaya thanks to their working proximity. “I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work,” he said. “Long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

Holland and Zendaya first met on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2016 and sparked romance rumors almost immediately. The two confirmed speculation in July 2021, when they were spotted kissing in a car. Since then, they have become more open about their relationship, but still keep it private as much as possible.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” Zendaya told Elle in August. “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either.”