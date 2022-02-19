Even superheroes need bathroom breaks from time to time. While sharing a behind-the-scenes Spider-Man story on Live with Ryan and Kelly’s Friday, Feb. 18 episode, Tom Holland was naturally reminded of his Marvel superhero costume’s more practical limitations — including that it didn’t have a zipper, despite being “very expensive.” The titular star recalled being “in the suit for days at a time, 11 hours [a day]” while shooting a sequence on the Washington Monument for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. “I was young, so I wanted to impress the studio. I didn't want them to think that I needed breaks,” Holland explained, noting that he’d just “hold it,” if he had to go to the bathroom between takes.

Naturally, the topic came up during his “daily phone calls” to mom, Nikki Holland, who secretly sprung into action in a way only a mom could. “I was like, ‘Mom, I’m really struggling. I’m working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can’t go to the bathroom,” he told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during the interview. “And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, ‘How are your kidneys?’”

Confused, the actor replied that his “kidneys are fine,” before inquiring why the producer had asked the question. “He’s like, ‘Well, your mom called us...’” Holland remembered, adding, “My mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, ‘Give my son toilet breaks!’”

Things seem to have worked out just fine for him, regardless. Not only did 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home — the third installment of Holland’s Spidey trilogy — just dethroned Avatar as third-highest-grossing film of all time after grossing $760.9 million at the domestic box office, but he’s also now dating his co-star, Zendaya. Also during his sitdown with Ripa and Seacrest, the Uncharted star shot down rumors that he and Zendaya bought a house together in South London.

“I’ve had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!” the British actor added. “I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’ll get the keys.’”

That’s not to say their relationship couldn’t very well be headed in that direction, though they both value their privacy. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland told GQ in November 2021, referencing their viral kissing photos. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. ... And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Zendaya, for her part, also felt “strange and weird” when the “invasive” images hit the web in July 2021. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” she added to GQ. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Nowadays, it certainly seems that Holland’s mom isn’t the only important woman who has back, though Zendaya has likely yet to advocate for her man’s on-set pee breaks.