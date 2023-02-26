Back in 2019, Tommy Fury rose to fame on the fifth series of ITV2’s Love Island. As fans of the hit dating show will recall, Fury coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague during the series, finishing in second place. Fast-forward a few years later, Fury and Hague are still going strong and welcomed their first child together, Bambi, in Jan. 2023. Since their Love Island days, the new parents have also been busy taking full advantage of their post-villa opportunities. But, what is Tommy Fury’s net worth, exactly?

3 Ways Tommy Fury Makes His Money

1. Boxing

Although known by many as a reality star, Fury is also a professional boxer and the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury. The Love Island runner-up made his professional debut in Dec. 2018, and is set to fight Youtube star Jake Paul on Sunday, Feb 17 in Saudi Arabia — a boxing match that The Sun claims will see his personal wealth “skyrocket.”

As per the outlet, Fury will earn a guaranteed £1.6 million for the fight, and when combined with sponsorship and endorsement deals, could earn a total of £3.7 million.

2. Reality TV

As mentioned, Fury first rose to fame on ITV2’s Love Island in 2019. Finishing in second place, the boxer didn’t take home the show’s £50,000 cash prize. Although, as the Express notes, that year’s contestants were reportedly paid £250 a week during their time in the Majorcan villa.

Of course, Love Island isn’t Fury’s only reality TV venture. In 2019, he also starred in ITV2’s The Boxer and the Ballroom Dancer, during which he was tasked with switching professions with fellow former Islander, Curtis Pritchard.

3. Social Media

With 4.5 million Instagram followers as of publication, Fury is also raking in the dough through social media sponsorships. In 2021, The Sun reported that the boxing champ was earning up to £3,000 every single day, and Fury has previously landed endorsement deals with McDonald's and Disney Plus, among other top brands.

What Is Tommy Fury’s Net Worth?

The Sun estimates that Fury’s current net worth stands at just over £1 million. However, as mentioned, that figure is likely to grow following his much-anticipated boxing showdown with Paul in Feb. 2023.