Molly-Mae Hague Has Secured Herself A Pretty Little Fortune

As we come to terms with the fact that Love Island 2022 is now over, it’s only natural that we might want to look at what the show’s past contestants have been up to. Take Molly Mae-Hague, for instance. The YouTuber-turned-global influencer has come a long way since her appearance on the show in 2019, where she came second place alongside her partner to this day, Tommy Fury. Although she missed out on securing the Love Island winner title, the star has since topped the earnings chart for former contestants of the show. From enjoying collaborations with online brands to releasing her own hair and beauty products, the Hertfordshire-born TV personality has made a name for herself.

How Molly-Mae Hague Makes Her Millions

1. Influencing

Though Molly-Mae, 23, was already popular on YouTube before entering the Love Island villa, she saw her Instagram following rocket up to 3 million (from a previous 160,000) during her time on the show. At the time of writing, she has 6.4 million followers, and according to reports from The Sun, she and Fury charged up to £20,000 for a social post in 2020.

2. Pretty Little Thing

Netting the vast majority of Hague’s income is a reported seven-figure salary from fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, where she is currently Creative Director. In 2020, the former contestant confirmed that she had six figures in her bank account during a Q&A. Meanwhile, her PLT deal reportedly earns her a six-figure sum a month.

3. Brand deals

Along with her role at Pretty Little Thing, the star has also inked deals with brands such as Starbucks and EGO shoes. The former, for an undisclosed sum, involved the coffee chain’s Pumpkin Spiced Latte ad campaign, while her deal with EGO has resulted in two collections for the brand. Reports from the last financial year show that her company MMH Holdings raked in £1.2 million from her various media deals.

3. Fake Tanning

Adding another string to her business bow, Hague also runs her own self-tanning company, Filter by Molly-Mae. She reportedly made £902,000 from the company in the last financial year.

4. Autobiographies

In early 2022 it was revealed that Hague has signed a publishing deal with Penguin, who put out her first autobiography My Story: Becoming Molly-Mae. According to The Bookseller, her debut sold 7554 unite in the first week, topping the non-fiction charts.

What is Molly-Mae Hague’s Net Worth?

All of the above, along with £3.2million in assets from the previous financial year, brings Molly-Mae’s net worth up to a reported £6 million.