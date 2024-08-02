With the Season 6 finale of Too Hot to Handle, another sultry summer has come to an end. The last three episodes dropped on Aug. 2, and concluded with Brianna “Bri” Balram and Demari Davis winning the season’s six-figure prize.

Of course, it wasn’t always easy for the couple. Here’s a recap of their time on the show and a peek at whether Bri and Demari are together after Too Hot to Handle Season 6.

Navigating A Love Triangle

Despite forging a swift connection, Bri and Demari’s relationship was rocked by a love triangle. He kissed Valentina Rueda on a date while Bri was in banishment, which naturally hurt Bri.

The pair decided to work things out, and by the penultimate episode, Bri said Demari had regained 80% trust. He also asked her to be his girlfriend, which she happily accepted. “I came into this date with a lot of concerns, and my boyfriend has put all of those to rest,” she said in a confessional.

Demari was thrilled to repair their relationship. “I can’t remember the last time a woman’s made me feel like this,” he said. “It feels like I’m starting something new. [We’ll] continue growing, continue building, and see where this can really take us.”

Later, Demari credited the season’s womb workshop with teaching him to treat his partner well. “Bri, from here on out, I will continue to try to be the best person that I can be toward you,” he said in Episode 10. “I’m really honored to have you as a girlfriend. I feel like you’ve made me a better person.”

Did The Winners Stay Together?

In the final episode, Bri and Demari’s castmates voted for them to win the grand prize of $100,000 — the largest in the show’s history, in fact, marking a new first for Too Hot to Handle. The couple shared their plans once they were on the outside. “We’re actually going to have great sex,” Bri told the camera in the couple’s final confessional.

As is the case with all reality romance, a couple ending the show together doesn’t necessarily mean they stick together in the long term. So, are Bri and Demari still together after winning Season 6?

The biggest clue may come from Bri’s interview with Us Weekly. The Atlanta-based model told the magazine that she and Demari are “trying to get past” the hurt caused by seeing Demari and Valentina’s date.

“I’m still upset watching it, hearing about it, seeing all the comments,” Bri said, going on to add that she and Demari “had a disagreement” the night before the interview. “It was more so, like, he was validating my feelings,” she elaborated.

So whatever their relationship status, it seems that Bri and Demari are still in touch after Too Hot to Handle.