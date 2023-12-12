During the Dec. 7 Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale, two couples got engaged and one left the beach in a relationship — but less than a week later, none of the pairs remain. Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei are the third (and final) Season 9 couple to part ways, Aaron announced in a Dec. 11 post to his Instagram story.

Aaron started by thanking friends, family, and Bachelor Nation for their support throughout his Paradise journey.

“Tricky emotions watching it all unfold but unfortunately me & @elizaisichei’s love story has come to an end,” he wrote. “We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all 🖤.”

They Went Through “Speed Bumps”

Fans had a hunch Aaron and Eliza might be headed for a split due to a relationship update montage in Paradise finale — which stated that the couple’s engagement “hit some speed bumps since they left the beach,” and that they were “actively working on their relationship and trying to figure things out.”

In the hours leading up to their Paradise proposal, Eliza expressed some ambivalence about the future. “I am in love with Aaron. But as amazing as I feel about him, it doesn’t take away from the fact that an engagement is a very serious next step,” she said in a confessional, adding that she didn’t have “100% certainty” about the decision ahead.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

A Paradise Pattern

It’s not uncommon for Bachelor Nation couples to break up after filming, but it is unusual for so many splits to happen in such a short time. Kylee Russell and Aven Jones were the first to go, following Kylee’s claims of “multiple infidelities” in a Dec. 9 Instagram story post. Aven responded, writing that he made “major mistakes” in their relationship.

Then, on Dec. 10, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock announced they were going their separate ways, too. According to their joint Instagram post, their split wasn’t the result of any drama. They were ending things “with mutual love and respect,” John Henry wrote, “due to [their] career goals not aligning.”

“While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals,” he said.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Naturally, fans were surprised at the swift round of breakups. As one user on X (formerly Twitter) put it, “i cant believe i wasted my entire fall watching bachelor in paradise just for all three couples to break up within a week of the final airing.”

Others longed for the relationships of Paradise past — like Season 7, which has produced several marriages and a baby.