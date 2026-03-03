Eric Nam & His Traitors Castmates Get Revenge On Rob Rausch In New Music Video

Hell hath no fury like a Traitor scorned. In the music video for his new song, “How the Fire Started,” Eric Nam gets revenge on his erstwhile Traitors ally Rob Rausch — enlisting some fan-favorite Faithfuls to get the job done.

In the Western-themed video (which dropped on March 3), Eric the Vengeful heads to the ranch of Robby Bobby — a horse-riding Rob in his signature overalls — to “right some wrongs.”

He’s joined by a lineup of Faithfuls, each with their own iconic moniker: Yam Yam Arocho as El Toro, Maura Higgins as The Velvet Blade, Natalie Anderson as The Iron Mare, and Ron Funches as The Rattler. They spend the video scheming (and serving looks) as Eric’s song details the fallout of a shocking deceit: “Oh, you never gave a damn about me / Oh, you know that’s true / What you may not understand about me / Is I would never do the same to you.”

Following a classic cowboy standoff, Eric lassoes Rob and — with the crew’s help — ties him up scarecrow-style, cutting his dungarees and dousing him in oil before setting him on fire. But in an apparent nod to their friendship on the show, Ron has a soft spot for Rob and rescues him from the blaze.

Behind The Scenes

Eric and co. filmed the music video at the Los Angeles-area Shadow Hills Ranch. In fact, it all happened right after the Traitors reunion, Eric shared with People. “I called Rob, and Rob was like, ‘This is the least I can do for you. Absolutely,’” he recalled.

Indeed, it seems Rob was more than happy to help out his former turret-mate to make up for turning on him in the Feb. 26 Traitors finale. While Traitors ousting Faithfuls is the name of the game, Rob opted to banish Eric, a fellow Traitor, at the 11th hour, ensuring the entire prize pot for himself. (As he asked the camera: “Would you give $100,000 to someone you met three weeks ago?”)

While Eric is on good terms with Rob today, the opportunity to process the betrayal through song was too fun to pass up. The lyrics aren’t explicitly Traitors-y — “Blow your smoke as I go up in flames / Shame on me thinking that you would save me” could apply to any romantic or bestie breakup — but as Eric recently shared on Instagram, Rob gave the song “a whole new meaning.”