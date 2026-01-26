Maura Higgins Teases A Potential Traitors Hookup With Rob Rausch

The Traitors’ castle in Scotland isn’t nearly as steamy as the Love Island villa in Fiji, but that might change soon. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, The Traitors star Maura Higgins addressed fans’ hopes that she would start dating her cast-mate and fellow Love Island alum Rob Rausch — and it’s not a straight “no.”

Host Andy Cohen voiced what many fans have been hoping, telling Higgins that “the internet wants you and Rob to get together.” She acknowledged the ship, saying, “There’s a lot of videos on TikTok at the moment.” And instead of denying the speculation, she teased the possibility. “You'll have to watch the show to see if that happens,” she replied.

In a separate interview with Page Six, Higgins revealed that it wasn’t just the viewers. While filming, her Traitors co-stars were all in agreement that she and Rausch should date. “This is all me and Rob had to listen to in the castle — from everyone!” she quipped. "They were like, ‘You guys are so hot together.’”

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

One of their biggest supporters was Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, who even went as far as to declare that they need to start a family.

“They must procreate,” she told the outlet. "They would have the most gorgeous children: smart, beautiful, athletic. It’s an obligation to the world as far as I’m concerned. If the world ends, this is what we want to put on ice for the future generations.”

Rob & Maura’s Journey

Higgins starred on the UK’s Love Island series in 2019, while Rausch competed on the fifth and sixth seasons of Love Island USA a few years later. While they didn’t cross paths in the Villa, her breakout stardom got her a job as the host of Love Island USA’s weekly recap series, Aftersun, which is how she knew Rausch before entering the Traitors castle.

On The Traitors, Higgins immediately aligned herself with Rausch and started partnering up with him in missions, without giving a single thought of whether he may be a Traitor (spoiler alert: he is one). While it’s unknown how their Traitors journey ends, if Rausch did want to date Higgins, she may have to get over his Traitor status first.

“If anyone brought up Rob’s name to me, I would snap at them,” she told Page Six. “Like, ‘Do not bring up Rob’s name to me.’ I had his back.”