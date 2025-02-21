Spoilers for The Traitors Season 3. The only people who might be smarter than Traitors contestants are the reality show’s fans. As the “Faithfuls” attempt to banish the secret “Traitors” amongst them, some viewers have become investigators, using trailer hints and interviews from the players and host Alan Cumming to uncover clues about the Season 3 winner.

Several Reddit fans are predicting Big Brother star Britney Haynes will win The Traitors Season 3, but weren’t quite sure how — at least until the Feb. 20 episode played out.

Fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) noticed a spoiler at the end of the Feb. 13 episode, which turned out to be accurate. Sam Asghari’s name didn’t appear on the chessboard during the “next episode” preview, meaning that Traitors Danielle Reyes and Carolyn Wiger didn’t recruit a new Traitor and instead chose to murder another Faithful, making Sam their latest victim.

An eagle-eyed Reddit fan then cited an Entertainment Weekly interview with Alan, who said Danielle acted so stunned by a banishment that her hat fell off. As seen in the preview, she wears a hat at this roundtable, leading the fan to surmise that she will not be banished in this episode and win the contentious war against her fellow Traitor, Carolyn. And that’s exactly what happened.

How Would *Spoiler* Win?

Euan Cherry/Peacock

The fan also pointed out that a Season 3 promo showed Britney and Dolores Catania competing in what seems like a helicopter mission, which may be one of the season’s final challenges. Another Redditor pointed out that Britney seems “genuinely happy” in her interviews, leading fans to push the theory that she takes home the prize money. But they weren’t sure if it was as a recruited Traitor or a joint win with a fellow Faithful like Dylan Efron, who has been full of positivity on his press run, too.

Carolyn’s banishment opens a path for Britney’s possible win. Danielle is forced to give a Faithful an ultimatum — join the Traitors or get murdered — and she chooses Britney. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, but given that rejecting Danielle’s offer would end her game, it seems safe to expect Britney to become a Traitor.

Therefore, if she wins the game, it must be as a Traitor. In an interview, Alan described the Season 3 finale as “brutal,” making viewers think a major betrayal is on the horizon. That said, the show’s editing can be deceiving, and these clues may be misleading fans. After all, that’s what Traitors do best.