Taylor Swift remains an avid viewer of Grey’s Anatomy. On June 5, actor Anthony Hill, who plays Dr. Winston Ndugu in the medical drama, posted a selfie with Travis Kelce on Instagram. In a caption, Hill wrote that Swift’s boyfriend confirmed she still tunes in to the drama of Grey Sloan Memorial.

“I may or may not have gotten confirmation that TSwift does, in fact, still watch Grey’s Anatomy,” he revealed in a caption, adding that the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End doesn’t share his girlfriend’s TV habits. “It was then made very clear that he absolutely does not watch with her …time to start bruh,” Hill wrote.

Swift’s love of Grey’s has been well-documented over the years. Speaking to Us Weekly in 2011, the singer explained that she named her cat after Ellen Pompeo’s character on the show. “Her name is Meredith,” she said. “Meredith Grey because she’s a gray cat, and because I love Grey’s Anatomy!”

In a resurfaced interview from 2008, Swift said she “couldn’t live without” the long-running series, calling it “my show.”

“I love Grey’s Anatomy because I think it’s the best example of dry, sarcastic humor I’ve ever seen mixed with drama because in life there’s humor and there’s drama,” she said. “I think that Grey’s Anatomy has a great balance of real emotions slash dry humor.”

Taylor Swift onstage with Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo. Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the same interview, Swift also said that “having a song on Grey’s Anatomy was basically the best thing ever,” referring to her Fearless track “White Horse,” which was featured in a 2008 episode.

Swift has also befriended some of the Grey’s cast, including Pompeo (Meredith Grey), who revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2016 that the singer had asked her to star in the “Bad Blood” music video.

“Her people called my people and said, ‘Would you like to be in this video?’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Of course, that would be so fun. There’s an old lady section? I’m down.”

Pompeo also encouraged her Grey’s Anatomy costars, Hill and Harry Shum Jr., to support Swift’s boyfriend at the 2024 Super Bowl.

“You know I LOVE YOU … BUT listen up fam … we have a problem … we are Swifties … Sorry I meant Chiefs fans over here at @greysabc,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are going to have a talk. Sincerely, your boss.”