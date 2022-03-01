ITV’s gripping thriller Trigger Point, starring Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, follows the work of the Metropolitan Police bomb disposal unit. During the six-part series, viewers were treated to nail-biting scenes as the team embarked on the most dangerous of missions. Now that the talk-worthy series has come to an end, fans will no doubt be eager to find out if the show is returning for a second series. Here’s everything we know so far.

Will There Be A Trigger Point Series 2?

ITV has confirmed the return of the gripping thriller, written by Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio. Fans have a while to wait, however, as the newly-commissioned series is expected to return in 2023. In a statement to ITV, Brierley said of the show’s return: Daniel Brierley commented: “I’m honoured and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana’s story. I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future. It’s been thrilling to see how the public has responded to our show, and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment.”

What do we know about the plot?

Not much, at this point, but if Brierley’s comments about Lana’s future tell us anything, there’s plenty to look forward to. Trigger Point’s series one finale ended with a shocking turn of events, as it was finally revealed who the perpetrator was behind the awful coordinated terror attacks — Karl Maguire, played by Warren Brown.

Trigger Point Series 2 Cast

Much to the delight of fans, ITV has confirmed that McClure will be resuming her starring role. Commenting on Lana’s mass appeal, ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, remarked: “I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return. Vicky is stunning as Lana, and it’s brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts. To have held the audience in a state of tension for six hours so brilliantly, you can’t believe it’s his first show.” Reiterating Lana’s hotly-anticipated return, she added: “I can’t wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team.”

Trigger Point is available to stream on ITV Hub and BritBox