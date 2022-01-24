Everything To Know About 'Trigger Point' Season 2

We might only be a single episode into the bums-on-edge-of-sofas crime thriller Trigger Point, but the tense new drama – which follows the work of Metropolitan Police bomb disposal officers or “expos” – has already got viewers gripped. As the six-parter continues on ITV, fans of the nail-biting show are already eager to find out if it will be returning for a second season of thwarting terror attacks around London with seconds to spare.

In the show, Line of Duty regular Vicky McClure stars as Lana Washington. According to ITV, the expo used to serve in the military and “is pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can’t help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It’s a terrifying thought, but against all odds how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?”

The debut episode of the new show alone was filled with jump-scares, close shaves, and the obligatory shots of a sweaty finger trembling on a tiny switch, keeping everyone millimetres away from certain death.

Even McClure admitted that watching back the final cliffhanger towards the end of episode one still made her jump – despite personally filming the scenes on a north London estate last year. It might be early days yet, but will Trigger Point return?

So far, it’s looking good for a second season, with Jed Mercurio saying that Trigger Point is "set up to be a returner". The Line of Duty and Bodyguard creator is an executive producer on the show, and was speaking during a recent ITV press conference.

“If this series goes down well with the audience, we'd love to do more. It's set up to be a returner," he said, as reported by Radio Times. "We know how much audiences love thrillers - they're a big part of people's TV experience now, and having another series of Trigger Point in the future would be great if we're lucky enough to get to that point."