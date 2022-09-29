Tristan Thompson Proposed To Khloé Kardashian & She Said No

Khloé Kardashian was almost Khloé Thompson. On the second episode of The Kardashians Season 2, which premiered on Sept. 29, Kim Kardashian revealed that Tristan Thompson proposed to Khloé — but she didn’t tell anyone. The sisters were having a heart-to-heart about Khloé struggling with Thompson’s paternity scandal when the SKIMS founder spilled the beans. “I mean, the fact that he proposed and you never told us,” Kim said. “And I asked him months later, like the night after I thought it happened, and he’s like, ‘Oh I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”

In her confessional, Kim revealed that the NBA player informed her of his plans to pop the question to his then-girlfriend on a special day. “I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was a year since they had drama, so this is like last Valentine’s Day,” Kim explained. After she thought the proposal had happened, she found out something more surprising. “I called him the day after, and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé, oh my god, did you propose?’” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘Oh yeah I did in December.’ Oh my god, she didn’t tell us.”

Khloé revealed how she answered his proposal, which didn’t go as he had hoped. “I said I needed to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,” Khloé recalled. “That’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.’ And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

Kim Kardashian in Episode 2 of The Kardashians Season 2. Hulu

While Kim respected her sister’s reasoning, she would’ve reacted much differently. “Ooof. I don’t know,” she said. “If someone asked me, I would just have to say yes. I’d feel so bad.”

Khloé dealt with engagement rumors to Thompson before they split for good in December 2021, after a lawsuit emerged indicating that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while they were dating. In fact, Thompson even claimed they were engaged in Snapchat DMs sent to Nichols that were revealed in the lawsuit. While she didn’t accept his proposal, Khloé did explain that marriage was their “end goal” in a Season 1 episode of The Kardashians, just days before his lawsuit was reported. “I love marriage, I believe in marriage, I take it very seriously,” she says. “But right now I still think there’s just work to be done with him and I both.”