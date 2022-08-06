Three weeks after news broke about their new baby, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially parents of two, People reports. A representative for Kardashian confirmed the news to Bustle.

On Aug. 5, the outlet announced that the couple had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate — but don’t expect a name reveal just yet. People cited a source saying Kardashian hasn’t picked one out (making the new baby the second KarJenner grandchild whose name is currently a mystery).

The baby boy was conceived in November, a representative for Kardashian told Bustle last month. Once that news was announced, fans of the Good American co-founder quickly crunched numbers and realized the new baby plans were put into place while Thompson had another son on the way — whom he’d fathered with Maralee Nichols, he confirmed in January. Of course, as fans saw during the emotional Kardashians finale, Kardashian didn’t know it at the time.

More to come...