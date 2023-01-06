Tristan Thompson’s Mom Andrea Reportedly Has Died Suddenly

Tristan Thompson’s mother Andrea Thompson has reportedly died suddenly in Toronto. According to a report from TMZ, Andrea suffered a heart attack at home on Jan. 5 and was rushed to a local hospital where she couldn’t be resuscitated. Sources said that the basketball star immediately flew from Los Angeles to Toronto after hearing about the heart attack, and photos obtained by the Daily Mail show that his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian accompanied him. Bustle has reached out to Thompson’s representative for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have yet to comment publicly, but sources told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star was “very close” to Andrea and is fully intent on supporting Thompson. “Khloe was very close to Tristan’s mother, and as with any partner, friend, etcetera, the family will be first to support them, especially in this very difficult time,” the outlet reported. A private funeral for his mother has reportedly already been scheduled, with Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim also expected to attend.

Thompson has publicly been close to his mother, featuring her in numerous Instagram posts over the years, including family photos with his and Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson. The former couple also share a 5-month-old son born via surrogate in August, who was conceived before Kardashian and Thompson split at the end of 2021.

Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian in 2018. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2020, the NBA player posted a video of him and Andrea speaking about his upbringing to celebrate Mother’s Day, affectionately calling her “Mommy.” He captioned the post with, “One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Every day is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes.”

Andrea was just as heartfelt to her son publicly, writing an article for the Toronto Star in 2016 about how he got drafted to the NBA. “Tristan is the type of kid where, he only needs the door to open a crack and he’s in,” she wrote. “When he was young, people kept telling me, ‘Your son is special. He’s a basketball player. He’s coachable. He’s a leader.’ So I just support my son. He always tells me he just needs me to be his mom, so I’m just there to give him a pillow to lay his head on.” Andrea is also survived by Thompson’s younger brothers, Dishawn, Daniel, and Amari.