Who Is Khloé Kardashian Dating? Here Are All Her Boyfriends From 2009 To 2022

Khloé Kardashian is single and not quite ready to mingle. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live with her family, the Good American founder said that “it’s good to take a breather” from relationships — especially after the recent cheating scandal that caused her split from NBA star Tristan Thompson. “I think we don’t need to rush and if something’s meant to be it will be, but ... let’s just simmer. I love being a good mom, and just work, and let’s just have a minute.”

It’s probably for the best that Khloé isn’t looking to date right now because her own family has no idea who to set her up with. “I got nothing,” family matriarch Kris Jenner told Kimmel. Kim Kardashian said it’s “hard to set people up” and that Khloé will “find her happiness” when the time is right. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at the 37-year-old reality star’s relationship history, which includes everything from rumored flings to marriage and babies.

Rashad McCants

Khloe Kardashian and Rashad McCants in 2008. Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2009, Kardashian started dating former NBA player Rashad McCants, but their romance was short-lived. The reality star claimed that the athlete cheated on her during an episode of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami. On the show, she hacked into his voicemail and listened to flirty messages left by a fan. But McCants later told The New York Post that they “made the whole thing up” for TV.

McCants also blamed the downfall of his basketball career on their relationship. “McCants’ biggest regret was his highly-publicized relationship with reality TV star Khloé Kardashian late in his career, which he said gave people an opportunity to doubt his commitment to the NBA,” the Charlotte Observer’s C. Jackson Cowart wrote. McCants told the Observer, “Without that situation in play, I’m a $60–70 million player. Easily.”

Derrick Ward

Later that year, the KUWTK star was linked to NFL player Derrick Ward. According to Us Weekly, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back went on vacation to Mexico with the famous reality TV family to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s 30th birthday, but his relationship with Khloé didn’t go much further than that.

Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom in 2016. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Khloé appeared to find true love when she met former Lakers star Lamar Odom in August 2009. One month later, the pair exchanged their vows. However, after a few years together, their relationship began to sour. The couple split in 2013, but when Odom experienced an overdose at a Nevada brothel that left him on life support, the reality star put their divorce on hold and prioritized Odom’s recovery. She filed for divorce again in 2016, the same year it was finalized.

Matt Kemp

After calling it quits with Odom in 2013, rumors started swirling that Khloé was dating baseball star Matt Kemp. According to Us Weekly, the duo attended a Drake concert, a John Legend concert, and a Jay-Z concert together. However, when reports surfaced that Kemp may be spending Christmas Eve with Khloé and her family, the athlete told TMZ that their relationship wasn’t romantic. “We’re just friends,” he said at the time. “The Kardashians are good people.”

French Montana

French Montana and Khloé Kardashian in 2014. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

For a while, it seemed like Khloé and rapper French Montana had a good thing going. The pair started dating in 2013 but split eight months later. According to E! News, the Good American founder was the one who ended the relationship. A source told the outlet that she started distancing herself from the musician after noticing some of his “needy” and “obsessive” tendencies. “Khloé thinks he’s a great guy, but it just wasn’t working out,” the source added.

After calling it quits, Khloé confessed to diving headfirst into a new relationship before she was ready after her split from Odom. “I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive,” she said in an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons, according to Us. “But now I’m like, I just want to be alone.”

Rick Fox

Khloé reportedly dated retired NBA player Rick Fox in May 2015, but the relationship didn’t last. The two were spotted on a date at the Mexican restaurant Casa Vega in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. A source told Us that it “looked to be a fun date,” but Fox denied that it was a date at all. According to E! News, when the athlete was questioned about their relationship by the paparazzi, he responded, “Khloé’s a good friend.”

James Harden

After briefly dating Fox, Kardashian moved on to Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The former couple reportedly met at Kanye West’s basketball-themed birthday party at the Staples Center in June 2015. But unfortunately, it was too much for Harden to handle. The athlete broke up with the reality star in 2016 and told Sports Illustrated that it felt like they were dating for “no reason.”

“I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that,” the basketball player told the magazine. “It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

Khloé had some regrets about their relationship. “It’s almost like you have to go through it twice: privately and publicly,” she reportedly said of her romance with Harden. “I’ve been there, for sure, and it’s hard. It’s humiliating … It’s like pouring salt into an open wound. It definitely makes it hard to close that chapter of your life.”

Odell Beckham Jr.

Khloé was linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016, but their relationship wasn’t what it looked like. After hanging out at a Las Vegas club, photos surfaced of them standing close to each other at a house party. But according to the athlete, there was nothing going on between them. “We were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only 15 people. It’s just kind of like … ‘dating?’ I just met this person,” he told GQ. “This is maybe the second conversation we’ve had.”

Unfortunately, the leaked photos did get the wide receiver into a bit of trouble. “Things go like that and then some other girl that I may have been talking to hears about it, and now it’s more drama, more commotion in my life,” he told the magazine. “And I’m sitting here trying to explain my situation to somebody, and it’s not even a situation.” Per TMZ, Khloé said that they were flirting with each other, but it was innocent.

Trey Songz

According to Us, the entrepreneur was first spotted with rapper Trey Songz at her 32nd birthday party at Dave & Busters in June 2016. The next month, they were reportedly spotted making out at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. In August, the duo even attended Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish’s wedding together. According to Page Six, the pair were “seriously dating” and “had a great relationship,” but the timing wasn’t right.

Khloé moved on quickly. In September, she started dating Tristan Thompson. But now that she’s single again, it seems she and Trey may have found their way back to each other. In March 2022, Page six reported that the exes attended an “intimate party hosted by Justin Bieber” at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Per the publication, Khloé and Trey “spent a good chunk of the night together” and “made sure they got their alone time.”

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian in 2018. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The reality star’s best friend Malika Haqq introduced her to Thompson in August 2016, but their relationship has been plagued by cheating scandals. In April 2018, the news broke that the athlete cheated with multiple women while Khloé was pregnant. Photos also surfaced of him kissing someone outside of a club in New York City, and TMZ released footage from a hookah bar in Washington, D.C., that showed Thompson being affectionate with two other women.

The following year, reports surfaced that Tristan cheated on Khloé again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. However, the latest cheating scandal was perhaps the most dramatic of all. In December 2021, Maralee Nichols gave birth to a son and sued Thompson for child support, claiming the baby was his. In legal documents, the 31-year-old basketball player confirmed that he had sex with Nichols in March while he and Kardashian were still together.

On Jan. 4, Thompson confirmed the shocking news on Instagram. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote at the time. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” He also issued a public apology to Kardashian. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Elsewhere in his apology, Tristan claimed that he has “the utmost respect and love” for Khloé, despite his long history of cheating. And in a recent interview with Robin Roberts for an ABC special, the reality star reflected on their relationship. “With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time,” she said. “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room.”

But several years and many cheating scandals later, Khloé appears to be over Thompson and ready to move on from their rocky relationship. “I still think he’s a great guy and he’s a great dad,” she told Roberts. “He’s just not the guy for me.” Fans can also expect the scandal to be addressed on the Hulu show. “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she told Variety in March. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”