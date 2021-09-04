Tweets About Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Show Why It Made Streaming History

Life continues to be good for Drake, who dropped his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3. Within 12 hours of the highly anticipated project’s release, the Toronto rapper was already breaking records. Not only did he snatch Apple Music’s 2021 record for the most-streamed artist in a single day, CLB also earned the music platform’s title of most-streamed album within a 24-hour period this year, as well as the biggest album debut ever, besting his own 2018 Scorpion release. Meanwhile, on Spotify, CLB similarly became the most-streamed album in a single day, also breaking Drake’s own Scorpion mark.

The 21-track album — which includes features from such artists as Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Giveon, Future, Ty Dolla Sign, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and 21 Savage, among others — also knocked longtime rival Kanye West’s Donda album out of 2021’s top spot. Kanye had recently achieved Apple Music’s most-streamed album in a single day in the United States following its surprise Aug. 29 drop. The competing release dates had been punctuated by a public feud, which included West recently posting and deleting Drake’s Toronto address on Instagram.

Naturally, Drake had fans in their feelings with his latest drop, but even fellow celebrities — including several pro athletes, such as LeBron James, Tom Brady, Dwyane Wade, and Steph Curry, whose wife Ayesha Curry was name-dropped on “Race My Mind” — couldn’t help but sing the four-time Grammy winner’s praises. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young even sparked a heated Twitter debate after suggesting Drake may have earned a ranking above Jay-Z on the GOAT rapper list.

Unlike Wade, however, Drake and Kanye fans remained polarized, with each side showing out for their favorite rapper. Although Drake didn’t call out Kanye by name on CLB, many fans believed he alluded to the address leak on “7am On Bridle Path.” Divided opinions about which album was better aside, many agreed that the competition likely helped spark interest in both projects.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users simply basked in the artistry behind 2021’s biggest release, to date.

Regardless of whether you’re Team Drake or Team Kanye (or Team Someone Else), Twitter’s reaction to CLB certainly shows why the new album is already breaking records, with many more accolades sure to follow.