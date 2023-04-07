Twitter Mourns S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole After Death At 46

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. Cattermole’s family issued a statement to the BBC, confirming that he was found at his home in Dorset on April 6 and “pronounced dead later that afternoon.” A day prior, the singer was seen on a walk in the countryside near his home, happily dancing in the woods. A cause of death is still unknown, but police have confirmed there were “no suspicious circumstances” found. “Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time,” the family said.

Former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller formed S Club 7 in 1998, joining Cattermole with fellow members Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens. The group released four albums across the late ’90s and early 2000s, including iconic hits like “S Club Party,” before Cattermole became the first to leave the band in 2002. None of the members have yet to speak out individually, but the group issued a formal statement paying tribute to their bandmate.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” the band said in a note posted to their official Twitter account. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

After Cattermole’s death was announced, fans took to Twitter to mourn, noting his contributions to the group and the band’s impact on their childhood.

Many fans are also sharing their favorite S Club 7 songs and Cattermole’s standout moments during the band’s career in his honor, including the group’s TV shows like Miami 7.

Just a month prior, S Club 7 announced that all seven members would reunite for the first time in over eight years for a 25th anniversary tour across the UK and Ireland, which Cattermole seemed excited to take part in. “I was the master of the dance moves,” he said at the time. “There’s definitely a few there that I won’t be able to do… remember that caterpillar?!” The trek is scheduled to kick off in October, though it’s unclear whether the remaining band members will move forward with performing the shows.