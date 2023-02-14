S Club 7 Is Reuniting For Their 25th Anniversary With A UK & Ireland Tour

The iconic ‘90s pop band S Club 7 are reuniting to mark their 25th anniversary, and yes, it’s been 25 years. The widely beloved group gave us hit singles like “Reach,” “Bring It All Back,” and “Have You Ever,” to name just a few. And it seems they were destined for greatness as they were created by Spice Girls’ former manager Simon Fuller in 1998. On Feb. 13, the band announced on The One Show that they will be reuniting as a seven-piece band once more to perform across the UK and Ireland, and fans (both old and new) are ecstatic.

Now in their 40s, the seven-piece pop band is made up of Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, and Jo O’Meara. Speaking of the reunion, Stevens said, “We are very excited to say we’re going back out on the sound in October. We are celebrating 25 years which is just crazy.” In fact, Cattermole told The One Show hosts that the band hopes fans will tell them which songs they want to hear on tour through social media.

S Club 7 disbanded in 2003 after recording four albums, releasing 11 singles together, selling over 10 million albums worldwide, and winning two BRIT awards. While over the years, some members have performed disjointedly, the last time all seven musicians toured together was in 2015. Lee cheekily told The Sun that the reunion was delayed because of his travels in India. “That’s why it’s taken so long to do this, they couldn’t find me. I was in India for three and a half years,” he said.

For all the details on when, where and how to purchase tickets for the S Club 7 Anniversary Tour, read on below.

Where Is S Club 7 Touring?

The band will kick off their tour on Oct. 13 in Liverpool and perform over eleven dates across the UK and Ireland, finishing off at the O2 in London. See all the dates and locations below:

13 October – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14 October – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

16 October – Dublin, 3Arena

18 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20 October – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 October – Manchester, AO Arena

23 October – Cardiff, International Arena

24 October – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28 October – London, The O2

How To Buy S Club 7 Tickets

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m GMT on Friday, Feb. 17. The UK tickets will be available on Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster UK, whereas the Ireland tickets will be on Ticketmaster’s Irish site. You can also check S Club 7’s official website for dates and links to various ticketing outlets. After the Beyoncé and Taylor Swift debacle, it may be wise to queue up on the vendor’s site ahead of the opening.

Fans who manage to sign up online before 5 p.m GMT on Feb. 14 will also have pre-sale access from Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.