Spoilers for Twisters ahead. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ new movie Twisters — a sequel to the 1996 movie — is the unexpected hit of summer. But there is one thing that viewers aren’t all too enthused about: A viral clip spread across social media shows Powell and Edgar-Jones filmed a passionate kiss for the movie that did not make the final cut.

Naturally, viewers are dismayed by the decision, with many fans on social media asking why the kiss was deleted and even demanding that producers “RELEASE THE TWISTERS KISS CUT.”

“Always remember what they took from us,” one fan wrote. “How could you do this to me question mark,” another asked, nodding to the famous Real Housewives of New York City quote.

One fan even went the extra mile to protest. “Just stood up at the end of my Twisters screening and announced to everyone that they cut out the Glen and Daisy kiss. An angry mob has formed and we are seizing the AMC,” he joked.

However, Powell and Edgar-Jones had no control over that choice, and they revealed who made the call to cut their kiss.

Why Was The Kiss Cut?

Glen Powell, his dog Brisket, and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the Twisters premiere. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a joint interview with Collider, the stars shared that executive producer Steven Spielberg opted to cut their kiss from the movie, keeping the focus on their characters’ love of storm chasing. “I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?” said Edgar-Jones, who plays Kate.

“I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually,” she said. “I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

“I also think that this movie is not about them finding love,” said Powell, who plays Tyler. “It’s returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing... Her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated. I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note.”

However, this wasn’t a good enough explanation for some viewers, with one fan calling out the producer directly. Another person stated that “the lack of a kiss at the end is cinematic malpractice that should be tried in a court of law.” Perhaps their cries will be heard when the film is eventually available to stream at home.