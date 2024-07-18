Press circuits are the birthplace of style stars — I don’t make the rules. Take Daisy Edgar-Jones, for example. The actor has been jet-setting around the globe to promote her new film, Twisters. Fittingly, her chic and risqué outfits have been blowing fashion fans away. Thus far, she’s worn column dresses with peekaboo details, lacy bras as tops, and jeweled nip dresses.

There is one style she’s become particularly fond of: sheer. The Normal People star has taken to the diaphanous look several times, but her latest take is arguably her most daring yet. On Wednesday, July 17, Edgar-Jones was spotted out in New York wearing a little black dress with the most translucent bodice.

Daisy’s See-Through LBD

Twisters, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 cult favorite, finally premiered yesterday — but that doesn’t mean Edgar-Jones’ promo tour is coming to an end. En route to her Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, the actor wore an ankle-length black number that was utterly striking. The bodice was v sheer, with a drop-waist scallop detail that subtly showed off her black thong.

In contrast, the lower part of her 16Arlington dress was opaque and designed with knife pleats throughout.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized with more black pieces with hints of gold. Her sandals, for example, featured a sculptural gold heel, which perfectly matched the gilded hues of her chunky hoop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

S/O To Her $4K Accessory

While her series of outfits in recent months have made her a style icon in the making, it’s yesterday’s choice of bag that proved her fashion prowess. She carried the Gucci Horsebit Chain, aka the it bag of 2024, and joined the ranks of Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian, who’ve all worn the bag multiple times.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The bag, a revival of the Tom Ford-era 2003 design, is fortunately available to shop. It will cost you a pretty penny though — $3,890, to be exact.

She Loves A Sheer Moment

Edgar-Jones made the see-through look her signature and debuted several translucent ’fits in a span of weeks. On July 9, while promoting her film in London, she wore a nearly identical sheer number. This one, however, was in navy blue, with an asymmetrical opaque detail on the bodice, and draping on the waist.

The Victoria Beckham ensemble also featured a sheer skirt that fully flaunted her cheeky undies.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That same day, Edgar-Jones wore another sheer look and exposed her lacy bra. Instead of a dress, she donned a plunging black top tucked into a floral pencil skirt. The entire look was from Gucci, including her slingbacks and Jackie bag — another it item.

Ricky Vigil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A style star in the making.