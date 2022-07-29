At the outset of Uncoupled’s inaugural season, New York City real estate agent Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) thought his life was perfect. When his partner of 17 years blindsides him with a breakup and moves out, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in NYC. A mix of heartbreak, healing, and humor, the romantic comedy’s eight episodes show him navigating the dating world and bedding several other men. Still, the season-ending cliffhanger opens the door to the possibility of rekindling an old flame.

Though Netflix has yet to renew Uncoupled for a second season, this possible reconciliation certainly provides the groundwork for one. If nothing else, the NYC dating world is an endless source of potential misadventures — something co-creator Darren Star is well-versed in after Sex and the City’s six seasons on HBO.

So far, early reviews have been mixed, though. Referring to the series as a “breezy sex comedy,” NPR’s Glen Weldon criticized Harris’ character, writing, “Uncoupled goes down easy — unlike its judgy protagonist — and makes for an frictionless weekend binge.” The Washington Post’s Inkoo Kang opined that Harris was miscast as the lead, something she called “the first of many woes plaguing” the “joyless look at starting over.” Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han wrote, “Uncoupled is comfort food first and foremost, intended for people old enough that they no longer feel as cute and hip as they once did, but not yet old enough that they’ve stopped minding.”

While Uncoupled’s fate officially remains undecided, here’s everything to know about a potential Season 2.

The Uncoupled Season 2 Cast

There’s no word yet on who might return in the future, but joining Harris in the main Uncoupled Season 1 cast were Tisha Campbell (Suzanne), Emerson Brooks (Billy), Brooks Ashmanskas (Stanley), and Marcia Gay Harden (Claire). Meanwhile, other supporting actors included: Tuc Watkins (Colin), André De Shields (Jack), Nic Rouleau (Tyler), Colin Hanlon (Jonathan 1), Jai Rodriguez (Jonathan 2), Gilles Marini (Paolo), and Dan Amboyer (Luke). “We are especially proud of our fine cast, led by the incomparable Neil Patrick Harris, who gives a performance that is both hilarious and heartbreaking,” Star and co-creator Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family) said in a press statement.

The Uncoupled Season 2 Plot

Just as Michael was finding his footing in the dating world by Season 1’s finale, Colin asked him to give their 17-year relationship a second chance. No matter what he decides, expect more sex and dating in a potential second season. As Harris bluntly put it to Entertainment Weekly, “I got a lot of life left to live and a lot of other co-stars to hump.”

Despite the LGBTQ+ content, the actor still sees the show as having universal appeal to anyone who’s had to start over post-breakup, regardless of their sexuality. “I find that doing a sexy show where it’s gay content, but it’s easily observed and processed by everyone is kind of a step in an interesting direction,” he added to EW. “I think we’re in a very fortunate time, at least as actors, to be able to be in an Uncoupled because they wouldn’t necessarily make a show like this 10 years ago, five years ago, even.”

The Uncoupled Season 2 Premiere Date

As a new show, Uncoupled has yet to establish a release pattern. However, Star’s other Netflix series, Emily in Paris, premiered its first and second seasons just under 15 months apart. If Uncoupled is renewed and follows the same schedule, fans can likely expect Season 2 to premiere sometime around late summer or early fall.

This post will be updated as more Uncoupled Season 2 details become available.