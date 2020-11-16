Things Could Heat Up Between Emily & Camille In Emily In Paris Season 2

Love it or hate it, Emily in Paris is returning for Season 2. Though the series — which follows American Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she blunders through her new life in France — is one of 2020's most polarizing shows, that didn't stop everyone from begrudgingly tuning in. According to Nielsen, Netflix subscribers watched 676 million minutes in its first week.

This prompted Netflix to renew the show for a second season on Nov. 11, just a month after its premiere. The company delivered the news via a cheeky letter from Emily's boss Sylvie. "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French," the letter reads. Here's everything we know about Emily in Paris Season 2 so far.

When Will Emily in Paris Season 2 Premiere?

As with everything else right now, it's hard to tell when a new season will air due to the pandemic, but it will likely be a while. The show is obviously filmed in Paris, which is currently under quarantine until Dec. 1, 2020.

"I hope we’ll be back in Paris next spring and things will ease up a little bit," Emily in Paris creator Darren Star told Glamour in October. "We start filming Younger soon in New York, so that will be an interesting challenge, but it’s possible. I think hopefully we’ll be in a better place by next spring."

Netflix shows take about a year to produce, so if filming begins in spring 2021, we're likely looking at a spring 2022 debut for Season 2.

The Emily in Paris Season 2 Cast

Based on the Emily in Paris Season 2 teaser trailer, we can expect all the usual characters to return. Mindy (Ashley Park), in particular, will likely have more of a central role after moving in with Emily in the finale. "Any excuse to see more of Mindy, I am all for," Star told Glamour.

As Emily slowly gains the begrudging respect of her coworkers, she'll also likely bond more with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold), and Luc (Bruno Gouery). Finally, chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his now ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat) will undoubtedly be central to Season 2. Gabriel initially broke up with Camille and hooked up with Emily, but a late investment from Antoine (William Abadie) means Gabriel is staying permanently in Paris. He may now have his own restaurant, but his love triangle just got messier.

Does Camille Like Emily?

Could Emily in Paris Season 2 include...a throuple? During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bravo hinted that all those curious looks between Emily and Camille were purposeful. "When [Camille] kisses Emily on the mouth and she's like, 'I'm not sorry.' And then when [Camille and Emily are] in bed, and [Gabriel likes] the picture, it's all little seeds," he said. "Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded."

Collins said something similar in a Vogue UK interview. "There are tons of little moments where you’re like, '…Does Camille like Emily?' You can’t really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued," she said. "I think anyone in that position would be like, you're my friend, but now I have this romantic connection [with Gabriel], and I don't want to hurt you, but… Oh my God! So, you know what, it's really confusing. I feel like the next season will only create more love triangle drama."

The Plot Of Emily in Paris Season 2

Emily was lampooned all over the internet for being an ignorant American, and Star told E! News that we'll finally see her grow in Season 2. "I think Emily has some surprising tough choices," he said. "The show's so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It's always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go."

While Season 2 will likely include at least one cultural faux pas, Star said that Emily won't be a complete fish out of water this time around. "She's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in," he told Oprah magazine. "She'll be more of a resident of the city. She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."