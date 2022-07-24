Neil Patrick Harris Navigates New York’s Gay Dating Scene In Rom-Com Uncoupled

Celebrated for his portrayal of lovable rogue Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, actor Neil Patrick Harris is set to return to our screens once more. In addition to being cast as a villain in Doctor Who, the star will also play the lead role in Netflix series Uncoupled. The hotly anticipated project has been co-created by Darren Star, who brought us Emily in Paris, Sex and the City, and Jeffrey Richman, responsible for Modern Family. Read on for everything you need to know about your future binge-watch.

Uncoupled Plot

Harris stars as Michael Lawson, a gay real estate broker in his mid-forties who lives in New York City with his partner of 17 years. His world is shattered when, out of the blue, his long-time boyfriend ups and moves out.

Overnight, Michael finds himself having to grapple with the loss of a partner, and being back on the dating market as a single, middle-aged man — in New York City, no less. Look out for a scene in which Harris tries to take a d*ck pic for a dating app in a public locker room.

Uncoupled Cast

Harris needs almost no introduction. The actor has critical earned praise for his performances in How I Met Your Mother, Gone Girl, Glee and, of course, Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway.

The rest of the Uncoupled cast is just as stellar, with Michael’s best friend Suzanne played by Tisha Campbell (Little Shop of Horrors, Dr. Ken, Blindspotting). The fantastic Marcia Gay Harden (Pollock, Code Black, God of Carnage) stars as Michael’s high-end client, who is haughty but presumably bonds with him because she is also going through a divorce.

Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas star as Michael’s friends Billy and Stanley, respectively. Tuc Watkins will play Colin, Michael’s flighty ex, and guest stars include André De Shields, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Peter Porte, and Stephanie Faracy.

Uncoupled Trailer & Release Date

Mark your calendars: the eight-part series will premiere on Netflix on Jul. 29. In the meantime, hype yourself up by watching the trailer below.