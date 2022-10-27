It’s all aristocrats and glamour in Peacock’s Vampire Academy, which depicts the lives of two vampires: Moroi princess Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and her dhampir guardian Rose (Sisi Stringer). Hailing from two very different social classes, the show follows the two friends as they complete their separate educations at St. Vladimir’s boarding school and prepare to enter royal vampire society.

The show is an adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy, which was first published in 2007 and inspired five other sequel novels; Mead then published a spinoff series, Bloodlines, in 2011. While Peacock has not yet announced if Vampire Academy Season 2 is happening, executive producer Julie Plec confirmed at the 2022 New York Comic Con that they’ve definitely planned ahead and know which characters have multi-season story arcs.

Plec also told ScreenRant that they know which Vampire Academy characters from future books they want to bring in. “We absolutely talk a lot about Adrian and Sydney. A lot,” she said, alluding to two characters who become central to the Bloodlines series. She said she couldn’t talk any more about that but added, “Come ask us that again when we're back for Season 2.”

Ultimately, it’s clear Plec and co-executive producer Marguerite McIntyre are interested in continuing the Vampire Academy universe. “We are both very big fans of Vampire Academy,” Plec told ScreenRant. “We go way back with the material. And what I always appreciated about it was, there is so much in these books to work with. There's so much story—so many incredible romantic relationships, friendships, the political intrigue, and the Royal Court—all those things gives us everything we need.” If that sounds familiar, Plec summed it all quite nicely in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, “I thought, ‘This is modern-day Bridgerton with vampires,’” she said. “Who's not going to want to see that?”

Here’s everything else we know so far about a potential second season.

Jose Haro/Peacock

Vampire Academy Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Peacock is still building up its drama offerings, so it’s not yet clear how long Vampire Academy will take in between seasons. But a general rule of thumb for streaming shows is that productions take a year. Peacock’s other teen show, One of Us Is Lying, first debuted in October 2021, renewed in January 2022, and aired a second season in October 2022. If Vampire Academy follows a similar pattern, we can possibly expect a new season in October 2023 or sometime in the winter.

Vampire Academy Season 2 Cast

There are plenty of characters in this sprawling vampire world, but we know for sure the core cast would return: Sisi Stringer as Rose, Daniela Nieves as Lissa, Kieron Moore as Dimitri, and André Dae Kim as Christian. We’ll also likely see Mia McKenna-Bruce return as Mia, Jonetta Kaiser as her sister Sonya, and Rhian Blundell as Meredith, Mia’s love interest.

Stringer tells Bustle that the studio seems “really happy” with the response the show has been getting. “Vampire Academy has been trending on Twitter, and there's lots of engagement from the fans,” she says, adding that the series will be debuting in Asia and South America soon. “I'm just hoping and praying that we get to go back and continue the story.”

Jazzy De Lisser, who plays Sasha, told Express that she’s also “hopeful” that Sasha can return. And Moore is similarly excited to see future seasons explore Dimitri’s story more. “So much happens in this first season that it’s a hundred miles an hour. We’ll challenge and hopefully entice new audiences, but we’ve only seen a speckle of what this could be,” he said to Collider. “This world is vast. There are so many things that we introduce. I hope the show doesn’t give people too many answers because the questions are ultimately more important. The more questions, the more demand.”

This post will be updated as more Vampire Academy Season 2 information becomes available.