Vanessa Hudgens has revealed one treatment she received for her post-baby recovery. In a TikTok video posted on Monday, the High School Musical star shared her experience getting Everesse, a non-invasive radiofrequency skin-tightening and lifting treatment for her face, neck, and stomach.

“So, I finally got a moment away from the kiddos, and mama is treating herself with a new treatment,” Hudgens said. “It's skin tightening my face, my neck, and my stomach. Because after two babies, the tummy ain't what it used to be.”

The procedure, which was labeled as a paid partnership, involves no needles. Hudgens highlighted this point as she vlogged the entire process, including what the actual procedure looks like — “no needles, no downtime,” she said alongside a clip of the wand gliding over her skin — and the aftereffects of the cosmetic treatment.

“There's no redness,” Hudgens said in the video. “I feel like my skin is literally so much tighter.”

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The actor is the mother of two children: a son born in July 2024 and a daughter born in November 2025. She and her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker, have long kept their names private, but they revealed their children's genders in January this year.

Even though the details of her family’s identities are out of the spotlight, Hudgens has been very open and candid about the realities of being a parent. Just before the birth of her daughter, she told E! that “being a mom is literally the most exhausting thing on the entire planet.”

“Balance? I don’t know her,” she told the outlet. “Life is crazy and time is a really precious thing. I am a person of extremes — I'm all in doing one thing or another. So I guess that's balance, if you call extremes balance.”