Victoria Beckham Shared An Adorable IWD Post Starring Harper

March 8 marks International Women's Day and many celebrities and public figures have taken the time to share posts celebrating women's contributions to the world. On Instagram, Victoria Beckham shared a few International Women's Day videos, including a sweet clip starring her daughter Harper, who reminded everyone of the reason for today's global event.

"Happy International Women's Day," smiled Harper Seven, who is the youngest of Victoria and David Beckham's brood. "Today's the day when we celebrate girls around the world," said the 9-year-old.

The video, which sees an adorable Harper with pigtails, has over 900,000 views with many Beckham fans praising Victoria for teaching Harper about IWD.

"You're genuinely a sweetheart Miss Harper," wrote one fan in the comments.

"So smart and beautiful, like Mommy," said another.

In another post, Victoria Beckham also shared a solidarity message to all her female fans and encouraged everyone to "celebrate us" today.

"Happy International Women’s Day to all the ladies and young girls out there. Today is all about us," she said in the clip. "And it’s OK and it’s good to celebrate us. Over the years, gosh, I’ve had so many incredible, incredible women influence me and I feel so so blessed."

The fashion designer went on to praise "the most incredible team of women" at Victoria Beckham and Victoria Beckham Beauty. "You inspire me every day. I feel very lucky and I feel very blessed," she said.

Victoria ended the clip by saying, "Ladies let’s celebrate, today is our day."

In a follow up video, Victoria Beckham also passed the mic to members of her team who shared what IWD and being a woman means to them.