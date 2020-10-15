Everyone loves a throwback, especially with a dash of style and girl power. Victoria Beckham's nostalgic Spice Girls Insta post certainly delivers on that front, with a short video montage of the girls serving lewks in a 1996 Rankin photoshoot.

"Thank you for this Spicy Wednesday memory @rankinarchive✌🏼", Beckham captioned the post off the back of the Rankin Archive's spicy Wednesday throwback. "Posh did always love a bit of Tom Ford Gucci! Kisses @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @therealgerihalliwell".

Shot by Rankin in 1997 for the Big Issue, five pictures of the girls are included in VB's video clip and paired with the sounds of "Spice Up Your Life." The images are so '90s, with Geri Halliwell sporting crimped hair and Melanie Brown rocking her signature platform trainers.

And it seems Posh Spice wasn't the only member having '90s flashbacks yesterday (Oct. 15). Geri shared an adorable pic of the group 25 years ago waiting for a delayed flight and Emma Bunton celebrated "Friyay" recently by posting a very familiar Baby Spice hairstyle.

And Melanie Chisholm took it one step further. In her new music video "Fearless" featuring Nadia Rose, she surprised fans with some fantastic Spice Girls bobblehead figurines appearing on a car dashboard. "The likenesses on these are not the best! It was still nice to be back together though, even fleetingly" she wrote on Instagram post with the figurines.

Sporty Spice has also been very vocal about getting the girls back together on another reunion tour — especially since 2021 will mark 25 years since the group debuted "Wannabe." "It would be rude not to!" Mel C told ITV's Lorraine this week (via NME).

She continued: "We had the most incredible year last year, playing stadiums and we have got to do it again. We talk about it all the time." While the pandemic may have delayed this wish, she says she's "doing everything in [her] power to make it happen."