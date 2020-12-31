Streaming

12 Stunning 'Bridgerton' Filming Locations You Can Visit IRL

The Regency-era romance includes a number of historical sites.

By Gretchen Smail

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Based on Julia Quinn's Regency romance novels, Shondaland's Bridgerton often feels like a dreamy fairy tale. The beautiful filming locations play a big part in that; Bridgerton filmed at over 100 on-site locations and utilized intricate set designs to create a glossy heightened reality.

Not all of the IRL locations are open to the public, but here are a few of the major spots that you can visit for yourself.

Chris Gorman/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Per CNTraveller, Bridgerton is primarily filmed in Bath, a popular tourist spot known for its Roman baths and UNESCO World Heritage Site architecture.

Tap