If showrunner Simon Barry had his way, Warrior Nun and the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword would be on air for quite a while. "Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely," he told Inverse in 2020.

Netflix just dropped Season 2, and the streaming service has yet to announce if there will be a Warrior Nun Season 3. But the Season 1 finale certainly set up the story to expand beyond Ava (Alba Baptista), an orphan who is brought back to life by the Halo artifact and joins a secretive sect of nuns who fight off supernatural threats. In the final moments of the season, they discovered that Adriel (William Miller) was not an angel who gave his powers to the first halo bearer but a demon whose powers were stolen by the Warrior Nun. That means everything that the Order of the Cruciform Sword was built on was a lie, and this whole time Ava was tapping into dark powers.

On top of that shocking reveal, Father Vincent (Tristan Ulloa) betrayed the sisters and was the one responsible for the demise of Sister Shannon, Ava’s predecessor. Sister Lilith also began showing some, unsurprisingly, demonic powers, and young Michael Salvius (Lope Haydn Evans) disappeared into a portal. The season ended on a cliffhanger just as Adriel unleashed his powers, leaving Ava and the Sister Nuns’ fates up in the air.

Their fight with Adriel continues into Season 2 — and potentially many more seasons if fans tune in. Here’s everything else we know so far about Warrior Nun Season 3.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Cast

Alongside Alba Baptista as Ava, we can likely expect the core cast of her fellow warrior nuns to return: Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, and Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila. As for the villains, meanwhile, Adriel is played by William Miller while Father Vincent is played by Tristan Ulloa.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Plot

As of right now, it’s hard to tell where a third season could go with Ava’s story. We’ll probably see her continue to hone her powers — which seem to get considerably stronger based on the Season 2 trailer — and figure out a way to take Adriel down with her fellow sisters.

The series is based on the character of Warrior Nun Areala by comic artist Ben Dunn, but it’s a very loose adaptation. “We were all on the same page that we were deviating heavily from the book,” Barry explained to Texas Monthly in 2020.

“I know that things have to be adapted, and are not necessarily a 100 percent adaptation of your material, and that’s fine,” Dunn added. “The most important thing is that I get to share something I created with a larger audience.”

One storyline that Barry did hint at wanting to continue though was the blooming relationship between Ava and Beatrice. “There’s definitely something there with Ava and Beatrice in the sense that Beatrice openly admits she’s gay, and that’s a part of her journey and part of our story,” Barry explained to Variety. “Does that define Ava? Well, that remains to be seen. I mean, we have more seasons hopefully to tell the story and that will be an ongoing journey, not something that is easily defined in one scene with one life, you know?” He added that they don’t want to “define Ava and Beatrice too quickly or too irresponsibly” and ruin their relationship. “So for now, let’s just say we are open and exploring, much like the characters are,” he said.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Premiere Date

Netflix usually takes a year in between seasons, but Warrior Nun Season 2 took about a year and a half to debut, per Collider. It took a month for Netflix to announce the Season 2 renewal, so assuming everything stays on track for Season 3, we can possibly expect a December 2023 premiere date.

We’ll update this post as more information about Warrior Nun Season 3 becomes available.