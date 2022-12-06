Streaming
Plus, a tiny Wednesday detail that the new Netflix series left out.
Netflix
A year before Jenna Ortega made her debut as the titular Wednesday Addams, she opened up to Bustle about her nerves. “It’s about acknowledging the greatness that has happened before me and paying homage to it, while also putting a different spin,” she explained.
Paramount Pictures
The greatness she’s referring to includes Christina Ricci’s performance in the 1991 Addams Family film. Ricci, who plays Ms. Thornhill in the new Netflix series, praised Ortega’s performance, telling Elle she’s “truly incredible at making Wednesday a modern badass.”