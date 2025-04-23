Wednesday Season 2 Will Follow This Divisive Netflix Trend

Jenna Ortega is getting spooky again. On April 23, Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Wednesday Season 2, which sees the actor return in the titular role for another year of high school mayhem and murder. The show also revealed its Season 2 premiere date, which follows a divisive trend.

Rather than releasing the entire season at once in typical Netflix fashion, the streamer is splitting it into two halves, a release strategy used for popular shows like Stranger Things and Emily in Paris. Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 will start streaming on Aug. 6, and Part 2 premieres on Sept. 3, with each part consisting of four new episodes.

The second season will see Wednesday return to haunt the hallways of Nevermore Academy, the first time she’s ever returned to a school twice. “How does it feel?” her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) asks. “Like returning to the scene of the crime. I already know where the bodies are buried,” Wednesday deadpans.

While the exact plot is still unknown, the season will see its main character navigating teenage life with friends and family while also dealing with some spooky matters. “Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery,” Netflix’s official logline teases. Unlike most people, this probably excites her.

Netflix

Cast members returning alongside Ortega and Zeta-Jones include Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Fred Armisen as the rest of Wednesday’s freaky family, plus Emma Meyers as her perky roommate, Inid. New additions include Steve Buscemi as the school’s new principal, as well as Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

Where Is Lady Gaga?

Although you wouldn’t know it from the teaser, Lady Gaga will guest star on Wednesday this season, after her 2011 song “Bloody Mary” went viral when it was spliced with a TikTok clip of Wednesday’s spooky dancing. So far, Netflix has kept details about her role under wraps, not even giving fans a glimpse at her character in the teaser. However, Ortega teased her guest appearance in March.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“There’s definitely dances in the show,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m not saying anything about her character though! Let her be incredible and amazing. She’s great in the show, and I don’t think she’s what people expect her to be.”