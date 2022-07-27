Ryan Reynolds’ Trailer Of Welcome To Wrexham Is Beyond Emotional

In November 2020, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided to buy Wrexham Football Club in North Wales, and the pair haven’t looked back. As one of the oldest professional football clubs in the world, it had fallen on hard times before Reynolds and McElhenney stepped in to save it. Aware of how “invested the community are in the club”, Reynolds said that he and McElhenney are in it for the long haul. “What they see and feel in Wrexham is the same as what we do,” McElhenney added. “We love telling the story of a working-class club and a working-class town because it’s a story people can identify with.” And now, you can now follow that story in Welcome To Wrexham, a docuseries that follows Reynolds and McElhenney’s journey from backing to buying the club and the impact their support has had on the community. Here’s everything we know about the series so far.

Welcome To Wrexham Plot

The Disney+ docuseries will track Reynolds and McElhenney’s journey from discovering to buying the club and what they hope Wrexham AFC will achieve in the future. Having never worked together before, Welcome To Wrexham will chart the actors growing friendship as well as the close bonds they’ve formed with the town’s community. “You take a deeper dive into Wrexham, and you see how invested the community are in the club,” Reynolds said. “This club can really grow, and I am just anxious to see it grow.”

Welcome to Wrexham Trailer

Following the hilarious It’s Never Sunny In Wrexham teaser last December, the full trailer for the docuseries gives a sneak peek into how Reynolds and McElhenney got to know the club. From answering questions from supporters to touring the grounds, the actors are simultaneously in their element and anxious about how they can manage the club without prior experience.

The trailer also shows how much Wrexham AFC means to the community and how appreciative they are of it being given a second chance and a new lease of life.

Welcome To Wrexham Release Date

Welcome To Wrexham will be available to stream on Disney+ from August 25 and premiere with back-to-back, half-hour episodes. You can subscribe to the streaming service for £7.99 monthly or £79.90 yearly.