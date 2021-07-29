The royal family rarely comments on artistic interpretations of their life. Although there were, reports that some members had watched The Crown, for example, no one from The Palace has ever publicly responded to scenes from the popular Netflix series (bar comments made by Sarah Ferguson and Earl Spencer after the latest season aired, that is). But what about HBO Max’s The Prince? Has the royal family made any official comment about the new cartoon?

Well, once again, it’s impossible to tell as they have not responded or given a hint at how they perceive the show. Whether it would be seen as lighthearted comedy or a dig at their way of life, it is hard to tell.

What we do know is the show was delayed following the death of Prince Phillip back in April.

“We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip's passing and will adjust plans for the series debut,” a representative from HBO Max said. “A new date will be announced at a later time.”

It has also been rumoured that “the series does not portray the husband of Queen Elizabeth in the most flattering of ways,” according to a source who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series has been created by Gary Janetti, an American television writer who became popular for sharing comical memes about Prince George on Instagram. The Prince centres around Prince George and his life, and features mentions of all the royals from Harry and Meghan to The Queen herself. The animated series is satirical, and features famous names including Orlando Bloom (as Prince Harry), Alan Cumming (as George’s butler Owen), and Sophie Turner (as Princess Charlotte).

The series has recently been under fire for “targeting” the royal children. Royal Correspondent Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter: "Don’t particularly agree with parodying children but guessing I’m in the minority as @hbomax’s no-f****-given series #ThePrince hits the streamer tomorrow.”

A full trailer has been released by HBO Max, with the 12 episodes being released tonight (July 29) in the U.S. So far, it is unclear whether the show will be available for a UK audience and, if so, when.