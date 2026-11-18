When Barbara Kingsolver enters my Zoom room, she’s clad in a chunky gray cable-knit, cupping a warm mug between two hands, and standing at a desk in front of floor-to-ceiling mahogany shelves housing hundreds of books in every size and color. “These are my fiction shelves,” she says, stepping back and gesturing proudly.

It’s an apt backdrop for the author who, in lieu of a formalized MFA program and writing classes, calls novels her teachers. Kingsolver has been a fixture on bestseller lists for over 30 years, and her 2022 novel, Demon Copperhead, landed the top slot on the New York Times readers’ pick best books of the 21st century list.

But before she was a Pulitzer and two-time Women's Prize for Fiction winner, Kingsolver says she was a spy. At 18, just months into her music coursework at DePauw University, she realized she “didn’t have the right stuff” to make it as a professional pianist. Waiting to see if her scholarship would transfer to the biology department, she observed her classmates as they struggled through grueling practices and the mounting expectation to make it.

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“I learned how cloistered it is, how you have to just put all of your eggs into the music basket. You can't really let yourself be interested in much of anything else, including the daily news and the state of the world," says Kingsolver, 71. “Little did I know that 50 years later, I would be using that information.”

Livia Cable, the protagonist of Partita, Kingsolver’s 10th novel and 19th book, has this kind of singular focus. At present, middle-aged Livia is a piano teacher and wife of a dairy farmer in her rural Tennessee hometown. But when a phone call from a past lover calls her quiet life into question, Livia is forced to confront the choice she made when she was Livia Bohusz, an Appalachian college freshman on a piano scholarship.

Studying alongside wealthier peers at Indiana University, Livia is what Kingsolver describes as a “class migrant.” She learns to hide her Appalachian accent and lie about gaps in her formal training to earn respect from her teachers. While many of her classmates have safety nets to lean on, Livia is isolated in her fear that working as a concert pianist is her only way out from rural poverty. She balances school with work and lives off of hunks of government-supplied cheese, a scrappiness Kingsolver can relate to. “That sense of being an imposter, I carry to this day,” she says.

Sitting down to write Partita shortly after she turned in Demon Copperhead, Kingsolver set out to answer a question: Why do we need art? “It’s what Ann Patchett calls an ingredient in the pantry. My life has all these different experiences that I can pull out and use as ingredients once I decide what kind of soup I'm going to make,” she says. “It's not that I wrote about music because I knew about it, I wrote about music because I had interesting questions to ask about it and I had this information I could bring into the story.”

Living on a farm in southern Appalachia, Kingsolver is proud to come from “a culture of artists.” “It's mostly homemade things. We make quilts, we make music on the porch, we make our own art,” she says. “But art has been siloed, and there are a lot of rural and working-class people who may have internalized this kind of shame of thinking, ‘Well, that's not for me. I wouldn't feel comfortable going to a piano, a symphony concert, or an art museum.’"

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At the same time, she pushes back against the idea that Southerners aren’t interested in pursuing so-called fine art. “In every rural place I've lived, I've known kids who want to play Bach, who just take to the piano like Livia did,” she says. “I think that we all should have access to this art because it's so helpful to be in touch with the most beautiful things that our gifted humans have made over the centuries to remind us of the greatness of human civilization.”

Traveling the country for her 20-stop book tour, she’s spoken in front of audiences that outnumber the population of her hometown of Carlisle, Kentucky (roughly 2,200). “It makes me feel really good about the state of reading in our country, and just the state of people's hearts,” she says.

After we speak, she’ll head to two final engagements. “I've got to do Raleigh and then Charleston. So the blue state of North Carolina and the blue state of South Carolina,” she says. “I’ll be celebrating the new South.”

Below, Kingsolver opens up about the books she’s loving right now and the ones that she turns to for inspiration.

Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business by Dolly Parton

Right now I'm writing an obituary of Dolly Parton for the New York Times. So I'm reading all things Dolly Parton, including several of her own.

Labor: One Woman's Work by Dr. Mary Fariba Afsari

Afsari is an OB-GYN working in rural Oregon, and it is a story of the heroic work that medical care workers are doing to support women's reproductive health. The climate of today is like a war zone, and it's so moving. It's something that I think all of us should read to be more cognizant of how much we need to rethink the way healthcare is delivered in our country.

Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joyce

I have just fallen in love with Rachel Joyce. A couple of years ago, she published a novel called Miss Benson's Beetle, which is both funny and heartbreaking and beautiful. I took that book on vacation and every member of my extended family read it. That's my recommendation because the teenagers loved it, the old people loved it, and the kids loved it.

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

Often when I'm working on a particular scene, I'll remember a scene in a novel that I've read maybe even 10 years ago and reread it to find the juice. I'm looking for the technique that made it work, and then I can apply that.

There are some very steamy sex scenes in Partita. It's a story of young love, so of course it's going to be very sexual and it's going to be very sensual. It’s difficult because the language has been co-opted by pornography, so we have to find new language to write about sex.

I was trying to think about the most memorable sex scenes I've ever read that have really stayed with me. And I thought of two, and I went back and reread them both. One is in Hamnet when Will and Agnes had their first encounter and it's in an apple shed. The trick she used is we're not looking down at them on the floor against the wall of this apple shed. We're looking up at all these apples on the shelves and they're turning, just bump, bump, bump. All the apples are rotating in unison, and it's so sexy because it just puts you in the scene.

Snow Falling on Cedars by David Guterson

The other one that I read was David Guterson's Snow Falling on Cedars. It has a really beautiful and moving sex scene right in the middle, and it takes place in a hollow tree. It gave me that idea of, OK, go for an unusual place that has both a sense of privacy and a sense of exposure.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.