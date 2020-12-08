Ben Smith Has Been Hard At Work & Taking Shirtless Selfies After The Bachelorette

It's clear that on this season of The Bachelorette, Army veteran and personal trainer Ben Smith is one of Tayshia Adams' favorites. Despite a couple of hiccups early on, in recent episodes, the two have really started to connect — especially after Ben opened up about his struggles with an eating disorder throughout much of his 20s. Chris Harrison described Ben as the "gentle giant of the season," but the 29-year-old trainer is serious when it comes to winning Tayshia's heart.

Since The Bachelorette finished shooting, Ben has been working out — a lot. Seriously, like a lot. But it makes sense considering he works with Your Bodybuilding Club, an at-home body-building training program that fills the gap between sitting on the couch and going to the gym.

Ben's Instagram also shows that post-Bachelorette, he's been spending time in Venice Beach, California, his hometown. Aside from that, his feed is full of selfies, shirtless photos, beach photoshoots, pictures with dogs, and silly videos like the one of him trying to befriend a stray cat. Oh, and a conversation about Ben's Insta isn't complete without mentioning his Kim Kardashian Halloween costume. Your welcome.

It's rumored that Ben makes it far in this season of The Bachelorette, which isn't shocking after he literally got naked during a recent group date to illustrate his commitment to being emotionally open. But we'll have to wait and see if Tayshia will be making an appearance on Ben's Instagram feed anytime soon.