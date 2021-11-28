Simon Guobadia’s Ex-Wife Falynn Is Also Engaged To Someone New

When Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia announced their engagement in May, the Real Housewives of Atlanta fandom descended into chaos. At the time, Simon was in the midst of a divorce from Falynn Pina (née Guobadia), who’d been introduced as a friend of Porsha’s in RHOA Season 13. Though Porsha clarified that she and Falynn were not in fact friends — and all parties insisted she didn’t have anything to do with the split — the timeline was messy, to say the least. Porsha’s new Bravo series, Porsha’s Family Matters, will attempt to clear it up.

In the meantime, Falynn has moved on with her life. She spoke about Simon and Porsha’s romance in an interview with YouTuber Adam Newell in June, reiterating that her divorce — which was finalized in July — was about her and Simon only. “He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that — not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong — but no, no one has that power," she said. She added that she was unaware that Simon and Porsha were dating until it was made public on social media, but that she was supportive. “I love Simon unconditionally and I just want him to be happy,” she said.

Falynn, 32, has also struck up a new relationship of her own. Earlier in 2021, she began dating Jaylan Banks. The two announced they were expecting a baby together in August, and got engaged two months later in October. “I said YES!!!” she captioned an Instagram post showing off her ring. "I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby. #PerfectlyPina."

Faylnn already has three sons — 14-year-old Troy, 13-year-old Dylan, and 8-year-old Liam — from previous relationships. She never had children with Simon, who is himself the father to five kids.

In a YouTube video sharing their baby news, Falynn gushed about Jaylan’s presence in her boys’ lives. "You are an amazing father figure,” she said, adding that she’s hoping to have a daughter next. “I love being a boy mom...wouldn't take it back for the world...but it is time for the good lord to bless me [with a girl]."

Jaylan, meanwhile, expressed his excitement about being a first-time father. “I'm as ready as I can ever be,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life, so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received. I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.”

The couple has yet to reveal a wedding date or any details.