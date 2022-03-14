Rachel Recchia Got A Hair Transformation After The Bachelor

Everyone is pretty miserable in The Bachelor finale. Clayton Echard seems to be on the fast track to heartbreak after confessing that he’s in love with all three of his finalists — which they naturally don’t respond to well. In previews, both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia break down in tears, while Clayton explains to his parents that no one wants to be there anymore and he doesn’t know how to move forward.

Since filming ended in late 2021, Rachel, at least, appears to be in a much better place. She recently spent a day at the “happiest place on earth” — aka Disney World— and flew to Columbus, Ohio just to get a fresh hairstyle. She also shared some sweet words about her hometown date with Clayton. “So happy to get the opportunity to share the people and place I love with all of you 🤍 Also, fun fact, I was born and raised in Chicago and only moved to Florida when I was a teenager,” she wrote.

Over on TikTok, Rachel has made videos mentioning her new hair as well as her day spent at Disney World, and she even poked fun at some of her makeup choices on The Bachelor. “Are you going to continue to smear aquaphor on your mouth like a clown?” she wrote alongside a series of clips of her from the show.

She also appears to have gotten back to her job as a pilot, and may even be giving flying lessons. “When your student says, ‘I saw you on the bachelor last night, in the middle of your lesson,’” she captioned another TikTok video.

Rachel hasn’t offered many clues about whether or not she ends up with Clayton or if she’s begun dating anyone else since the show. But given her abundance of screen time, it’s likely we haven’t seen the last of her on the franchise — whether that’s as the next Bachelorette or on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 this summer. “If Clayton doesn’t choose Rachel, she better be the next bachelorette,” one fan tweeted. Commented another: “Yes and then there will be so many plane dates!”

Hey, it worked for Pilot Pete!