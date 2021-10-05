Everything We Know About BiP Season 8 So Far

Bachelor in Paradise’s seventh season has been chocked to the brim with drama, including a confrontation between exes, one (alleged) scheme to get Instagram followers, a breach of the show’s rules, and even a surprise evacuation. But after the finale on Oct. 5, fans will have to bid adieu to the beach for another year.

Though the reality series has not been officially renewed for an eighth season, it’s unlikely that it won’t return. While ratings have slipped slightly since the show’s premiere in 2014, it’s remained a consistent hit for ABC, serving as a light, summery, makeout-filled bridge between The Bachelorette’s wrap in spring and The Bachelor’s premiere early the next year. There obviously aren’t a lot of details yet, but here’s what we know about BiP Season 8 so far.

The BiP Season 8 Premiere Date

Aside from skipping last year due to the pandemic, Bachelor in Paradise has reliably aired in August for the last seven seasons. So while an official return date has not been announced, you can expect Season 8 to arrive at the usual time.

The BiP Season 8 Host

Longtime host Chris Harrison officially left the franchise in June, after a controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay in which he defended and downplayed the racist actions of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe then took over hosting duties for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, while a rotating crop of celebrities took turns hosting BiP Season 7.

Since Harrison’s exit, viewers have campaigned for former Bachelorette contestant and current bartender Wells Adams to become the permanent host of BiP, and in September, he told ABC News he was “ready” for “whatever [ABC] wants me to do.” However, ABC recently announced that former Bachelor Jesse Palmer will replace Harrison, which likely means he’ll host BiP as well.

The BiP Season 8 Cast

Season 7’s cast was largely comprised of women from Matt James and Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as well as men from Tayshia and Clare’s hybrid season of The Bachelorette and Katie Thurston’s most recent cycle. There were, however, a couple of alums from older seasons, like Joe Amabile, Kendall Long, Becca Kufrin, and Tia Booth.

BiP Season 8 will likely include a good portion of contestants from Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette and the season following hers, which will air in spring 2022. It will also assumedly feature women from the next season of The Bachelor, set to air in early 2022 and reportedly led by Clayton Echard. Of course, you can also expect a handful of alums from other seasons; perhaps some of the people who didn’t find love this time around, like Ivan Hall or fan favorite Dr. Joe, will return for another shot.

In the meantime, there are three full seasons of Bachelor/ette content to get through, so start keeping track of who you want to see on the beach when production heads back down to Mexico.