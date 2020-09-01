I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is a staple in the TV schedule throughout winter. As the nights grow darker it’s nice to have the assurance of watching some of the most famous faces in TV, film, and music tough it out in the jungle. However, as the pandemic continued ITV bosses had to adapt the show for Nov. 2020. So what’s the prize on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here? The 20th series is going to look seriously different. However, for the one contestant who can tough it out the winnings could be really sweet.

This years I’m A Celebrity will be taking place in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales. It's far from the usually exotic Australian jungle viewers and contestants are used to. And while their destination may be slightly different, contestants will still come up against adapted tasks and challenges in a bid to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle (or Castle in this case.) Winning I’m A Celebrity comes with a cool prize.

It’s been reported that before they enter the jungle each contestant will agree a fee with ITV. This can vary really dramatically and doesn’t change if they win. According to Hello!, in 2019 Caitlyn Jenner was paid £500,000 to be on the show. It’s been reported that Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle left with £250,000 and winner Jacqueline Jossa was paid £75,000. Fees depend on each contestant in each series.

Alongside getting the title of King or Queen and taking home their fee for roughing it out for three weeks in a freezing castle in the middle of November, winning I’m A Celebrity 2020 could open up a ton of career opportunities for one hopeful celeb this year. The Mirror reported that after appearing on the show in 2017, Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo has earned up to £1 million. Similarly, Vicky Pattison and Stacey Solomon both launched their presenting careers after their time in the jungle. Extra Camp, the I'm A Celebrity spin off is hosted by former campmates Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas. While they may have to suffer through some pretty gruesome tasks, I’m A Celebrity can catapult some contestants to higher levels of stardom.

Fans were relieved when ITV announced that instead of canceling I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here this year, they’d simply be moving from New South Wales to North Wales. Contestants will set up camp for three weeks in a historical castle set in 250 acres of beautiful grounds. Speaking about the decision to move the show Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “while there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn.”

As truly horrendous as some of the tasks on I’m A Celebrity seem to be, the pay out in fees and opportunities afterwards can be invaluable. And getting the title of Queen or King of the Castle 2020 wouldn’t hurt either.