The Royal Family Has Mixed Feelings About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

It's safe to say the royal family's relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is incredibly strained. Leading up to the Sussex's two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is set to air on Sunday, March 7 on CBS, they've made numerous headlines for a multitude of issues. The reports about the couple extend way beyond their announcement to step back from royal duties in January 2020 and recent news of the couple's expanding family. Meghan and Harry's strained relationship with the rest of the royal family and the intense scrutiny the recently-relocated couple continues to face is, of course, top of mind. And if there's anyone who might have an inkling as to what Meghan and Harry might divulge to Oprah, it would be the royal family. Queen Elizabeth will broadcast her own statement ahead of the interview, but here's how the royals have responded to news of CBS' television special so far:

What does Buckingham Palace think of Meghan and Harry's interview?

What Harry and Meghan decide to do with their careers and what they tell the media is their right, and Buckingham Palace said just as much ahead of the interview. In a statement, the palace said, "The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the royal family and therefore any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them. As non working MRF they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans."

What do William & Kate think of the Oprah Interview?

According to US Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "appalled" by Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview. A source told the magazine, "It's just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital. They are utterly aghast."

It appears, however, that even with William and Kate's reported disapproval and as the brothers' and sisters-in-law's relationships remain tense, Meghan and Harry will choose the high road "They won't talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate," said a second source.

What has the Queen said about the tell-all?

Queen Elizabeth II has yet to make a statement about Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah. But that's likely because her very own Commonwealth Day TV special is set to air the same day as the CBS program. The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, William, Kate, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will all be on hand to celebrate Commonwealth Day. Queen Elizabeth II is also scheduled to present an address from Windsor Castle to viewers, and royal watchers will just have to wait and see if she discusses Meghan and Harry.

All that said, Us Weekly reported that William and the Queen are "furious" about the interview because they "feel that by sharing [Harry and Meghan’s] side of the story, the entire royal family will be painted in an unfair way."

Has Princess Anne responded?

It looks as though Anne, Princess Royal hasn't publicly announced her feelings about Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah. But previously, Princess Anne voiced her sincere understanding of the pair's move to withdraw from royal life. In 2020, she told Vanity Fair, "I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think it was probably the right thing to do."

Time will tell if other members of the royal family will speak out moments before or after the Sussex's first interview since giving up their titles.

Oprah with Harry and Meghan: A CBS Primetime Special airs Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Monday, March 8, in the UK.