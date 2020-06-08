Following the arrival of Disney+ in the UK last year, viewers have had yet another major streaming platform to enjoy. With an already unmatched library of truly magical content, the streaming service adds a fresh batch of films, TV shows, and documentaries each and every month. So if you’re hoping to update your watch-list over the coming weeks, here’s everything arriving on Disney+ UK in October.

With a lineup bursting with top-notch offerings from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and the recently-added Star channel, there’s something to suit all subscribers, whether you’re into horror flicks, Hollywood classics, family-friendly animations, or in-depth documentaries.

Leading this month’s new additions in the run-up to the Halloween season is the MCU epic Black Widow, the 1970s cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a spooky Muppets spectacular, a gripping BBC drama, the ninth chapter of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology; and much, much more.

So, with an abundance of additional content making its way onto Disney+ in October, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding new things to watch over the next month. And, to give you a nudge in the right direction, here’s a comprehensive guide of what to look out for on Disney+ UK this month.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show — Coming October 1 Starring Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon, and Tim Curry, this 1970s cult classic tells the story of a newly-engaged couple who become stranded on a stormy night due to a flat tyre, and stumble upon the eerie mansion of an eccentric scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter. Inside, the couple is introduced to a houseful of bizarre characters, including Frank-N-Furter’s latest creation ‘Rocky’.

Black Widow — Coming October 6 Starring David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, and Scarlett Johansson in the leading role, this 2021 superhero epic follows the story of Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) who is pursued by a force that threatens to bring her down and is forced to confront her past as a spy long before she became an Avenger.

Hip Hop Uncovered — Coming October 6 This six-part documentary series takes a deep dive into the evolution of hip-hop, exploring how it arose from a feelings of survival and defiance and morphed into one of the most popular music genres of today.

Muppets Haunted Mansion — Coming October 8 Featuring a star-studded Muppets cast and a string of celebrity cameos, this brand new spooky spectacular follows the adventures of Gonzo as he is challenged to spend Halloween night in the most terrifying place on earth: The Haunted Mansion.

Hidden Figures — Coming October 8 Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe, this Academy Award-nominated drama depicts the true story of three female African-American mathematicians — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson — who played a pivotal role in astronaut John Glenn’s launch into space, while also being faced with racial and gender discrimination in the workplace.

Soul of a Nation— Coming October 13 This six-part documentary series provides viewers with a unique exploration of what it means to be Black in modern America. Throughout each episode, the docuseries delves deep into a specific theme, including Black joy, activism in sport, spirituality, and the aftermath of George Floyd’s death that sparked outrage worldwide.

American Horror Story (Season 9) — Coming October 13 The ninth chapter of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology follows the story of a young woman who, following an attack by the so-called Night Staker, decides to leave her hometown of Los Angeles to work as a counsellor at the newly reopened Camp Redwood with her new friend. However, it isn’t long before the Night Stalker makes his blood-thirsty return.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) — Coming October 20 Based on Wes Craven’s 1977 classic of the same name, this 2006 horror remake follows the terrifying story of a family whose vacation road trip goes awry when they end up stranded in a government atomic zone. Stuck in the middle of nowhere, the family soon realise that they’re in the company of some blood-thirsty mutants and become forced into a battle for survival.